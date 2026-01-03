Former Orlando Pirates coach and current Raja Casablanca mentor Fadlu Davids names most dangerous team in 2025 AFCON, it's not Bafana Bafana
Who made it to the Round of 16?
Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Tunisia, DR Congo, Benin, Mali, Tanzania, and Mozambique managed to get into the Last 16 of the biennial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
On Saturday, the 2021 champions Senegal, are playing Sudan, while Mali play Tunisia.
Other Round of 16 Fixtures
Sunday, 4 January 2026
Morocco vs Tanzania at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
South Africa vs Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium, Rabat
Monday, 5 January 2026
Egypt vs Benin at Agadir Stadium
Nigeria vs Mozambique at FES Sportif Stadium
Tuesday, 6 January 2026
Algeria vs DR Congo at Prince Heritier Moulay El Hassan Stadium, Rabat
Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso at Marrakesh Stadium
- AFP
Davids names his 'most dangerous team'
Raja Casablanca coach Fadlu Davids believes Senegal have the quality to go all the way. He, however, believes the hosts pose a threat as well, owing to their quality and home support.
“Of course, Morocco are favourites as the hosts, but I’m really impressed with Senegal,” he told the Five-a-Side Podcast.
“They are a dynamic team, fluid in terms of their passing and really aggressive in the final third.
“They are a team that probably looks the most dangerous at this stage of the tournament," he added.
- Raja Casablanca
Praise for Bafana coach
The Raja Casablanca coach has further lauded the work done by coach Hugo Broos, hoping he can take the team to the final and play the Atlas Lions.
“You have to give Hugo Broos credit. He has transformed the national team; he really has,” Davids continued.
“It’s a little bit like when Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool, turning doubters into believers. He received a lot of criticism in the beginning, and slowly but surely stuck to his guns; he was really clear with his decisions and what he made. Not always choosing the best players, but putting the best team on the pitch," he added.
“I was really impressed with how he handled not only the media but whenever the players stepped onto the pitch, you could see an energy, a grit, a fight, and speak to some players who have played under him, they’re quite impressed.
"So quite optimistic this time around that we can go all the way to the final, but let’s hope for the Morocco and South Africa final. That would be the ultimate.
"We have to back him and trust him. He’s earned it. Not every coach who comes in earns the trust of the South African public. Let’s support him and hope we go all the way,” he concluded.
- Getty
Broos ready to silence Cameroon
Meanwhile, coach Broos has promised to silence Cameroon when they meet on Sunday.
“The game of tomorrow [Sunday] is surely a special game for me. As you know, I won AFCON with our opponent [Cameroon in 2017], even though there are not so many players anymore; only Bassogog and N’Koudou, the rest I don’t really know," he stated.
“But if you win an AFCON with a country, there is always a little place in your heart that stays, and that’s the case also with Cameroon and me; it will always be there.
“Tomorrow I can’t have mercy with them, I’m the coach of South Africa now. But it’s a special game, I have to say that.
“It doesn’t mean that we are not going to fight for tomorrow [Sunday]," the tactician added.
“I was surprised a little bit by the Cameroon team – it changed a lot when you compare it with the qualifiers for the World Cup. I was a little bit surprised to see them playing.
“It’s a very good team, it’s a young team, some talented players. There is a good fighting spirit, a good mentality.
“That means that tomorrow we have to achieve our best level if we want to beat them," he continued.
"Why should I have revenge?" Broos further responded when he was asked about getting one over Cameroon.
"I simply got to the end of my contract and they did not renew it. There is no revenge.
"I know what happened at that time and why I was sacked. That was about eight years ago. Why should I want to beat Cameroon now because they sacked me?" He concluded.