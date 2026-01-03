Former Orlando Pirates coach and current Raja Casablanca mentor Fadlu Davids names most dangerous team in 2025 AFCON, it's not Bafana Bafana

The Raja Casablanca coach has further lauded the work done by coach Hugo Broos, hoping he can take the team to the final and play the Atlas Lions.

“You have to give Hugo Broos credit. He has transformed the national team; he really has,” Davids continued.

“It’s a little bit like when Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool, turning doubters into believers. He received a lot of criticism in the beginning, and slowly but surely stuck to his guns; he was really clear with his decisions and what he made. Not always choosing the best players, but putting the best team on the pitch," he added.

“I was really impressed with how he handled not only the media but whenever the players stepped onto the pitch, you could see an energy, a grit, a fight, and speak to some players who have played under him, they’re quite impressed.

"So quite optimistic this time around that we can go all the way to the final, but let’s hope for the Morocco and South Africa final. That would be the ultimate.

"We have to back him and trust him. He’s earned it. Not every coach who comes in earns the trust of the South African public. Let’s support him and hope we go all the way,” he concluded.