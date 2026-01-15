Former Orlando Pirates captain Edward Motale warns new signing Mpho Chabatsane and plays down Monnapule Saleng's surprise transfer, asserting, 'he won't make Mamelodi Sundowns win the league'

Orlando Pirates have dived into the market to secure the signatures of former Marumo Gallants duo Mpho Chabatsane and Daniel Msendami, along with Stellenbosch FC striker Andre de Jong.

The arrivals underline a strong statement of intent from a side that currently leads the Premier Soccer League title race and is clearly not resting on its early advantage.

At the same time, the Buccaneers have sanctioned the transfer of Monnapule Saleng to Mamelodi Sundowns after the winger spent the first half of the season on loan at Orbit College.

The contrasting moves were unanticipated, but point to a squad refresh aimed at strengthening key areas ahead of the more demanding half of the term.

Former Pirates captain Edward Motale has his say on the club's transfer activity with much interest in Saleng's move.