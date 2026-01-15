Former Orlando Pirates captain Edward Motale warns new signing Mpho Chabatsane and plays down Monnapule Saleng's surprise transfer, asserting, 'he won't make Mamelodi Sundowns win the league'
Orlando Pirates have dived into the market to secure the signatures of former Marumo Gallants duo Mpho Chabatsane and Daniel Msendami, along with Stellenbosch FC striker Andre de Jong.
The arrivals underline a strong statement of intent from a side that currently leads the Premier Soccer League title race and is clearly not resting on its early advantage.
At the same time, the Buccaneers have sanctioned the transfer of Monnapule Saleng to Mamelodi Sundowns after the winger spent the first half of the season on loan at Orbit College.
The contrasting moves were unanticipated, but point to a squad refresh aimed at strengthening key areas ahead of the more demanding half of the term.
Former Pirates captain Edward Motale has his say on the club's transfer activity with much interest in Saleng's move.
Chabatsane told to shrug off Mbokazi's shadow
Motale believes Pirates' signings are increasing competition for places in the starting line-up and feels the increased depth keeps players on their toes and limits mistakes.
However, he warned Chabatsane against living in the shadow of Mbokazi, worrying about comparisons or being labelled as the Chicago Fire star's replacement.
"They [Pirates] are tightening competition, competition is good so players don't relax," Motale told Soccer Laduma.
"A player must know that there's someone [with quality] behind me or on the bench and one mistake, I'm out.
"He must be there to be himself, play his football and not focus on talk that he is Mbokazi's replacement, because we're not the same as people."
Can Saleng signing influence Sundowns' title run?
"Remember Sundowns is not a one-man show, Sundowns is not Saleng. A team does not consist of one player. Saleng won't make Sundowns win the league, Sundowns will win the league if they want to win it," Motale said.
"We're on song and we've been on song with or without Saleng, that is why we're number one.
"What Saleng has to worry about is that he must get his form back and play for Sundowns and not worry about Pirates and other things. He must only worry about 'I'm here, let me make my mark and work (to get back at the) national team or abroad'.
"I don't know about others but most branches, because I'm in their groups, they said positive things about him. Actually, some were happy that he is going to play his original football, because where he was [at Orbit College] we're not sure the players who surrounded him suited him," the former Bafana Bafana defender added.
"They were saying positive things that now we're gonna see the Saleng that we know, the Saleng of 'Vula Vala'.
"Personally, I wish him all the best, I've been supporting him from Orbit playing while he was still at school, the first time I saw him, I was impressed, I was excited to see him join Pirates. I never stopped supporting him. I'll still give him my support at Sundowns."
Hand of Mosimane in Saleng signing?
Sundowns legend Harris Choeu has not ruled out Pitso Mosimane having a hand in the club’s move for Saleng.
This comes amid growing speculation linking the former Al Ahly coach with a possible return to Chloorkop.
Current coach Miguel Cardoso faces an uncertain future as Masandawana trail Pirates in the PSL title race at the halfway stage of the season.
"At the moment, it could be Cardoso signing the players, or it could be Pitso [Mosimane] behind the scenes. Pitso did it before when he joined Sundowns from SuperSport United. He began recommending players to Sundowns while still at SuperSport," Choeu told KickOff.
“He even mentioned who he wanted and who he didn't want as part of his technical team.
"Where does our coach, Cardoso, know Saleng from? He has never seen Saleng in his prime. So, this can't be a Cardoso signing,” he added.