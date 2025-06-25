Former Orlando Pirates captain blasts Kaizer Chiefs for not signing ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Sipho Mbule - 'Known for having tricky players like Doctor Khumalo'
The midfielder has been singled out as an amazing talent in the PSL because of his uniqueness, something that Amakhosi will miss.
- Chiefs blasted
- Bucs praised for completing the signing
- Midfielder defended despite reported off-pitch issues
