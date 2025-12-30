Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star breaks silence after heated controversy rocked his well-attended tournament in Limpopo
Penalty decision in rock tournament
A match in the annual festive football tournament just outside Polokwane in Limpopo had to be abandoned after a controversial penalty decision.
The tournament organised by former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Tlou Segolela through his Tlou Segolela Sports Development [TSSD] foundation is considered one of the most successful competitions in the province.
Annually, it attracts many spectators and is also attended by well-known figures in the football industry across the country.
Match abandoned
On December 27, 2025, one of the matches was abandoned after an opponent refused to allow a penalty to be taken, as reported by FARPost.
The incident happened during a match between Dr MK Manamela FC and AS Roma FC in the final Senior Division Last 16 game. When the incident took place, the match was tied 1-1, but a decision to award AS Roma a penalty was contested by the rivals.
There was a stoppage of play when Dr MK Manamela FC players refused to allow the penalty to be taken.
Segolela sets record straight
“TSSD wishes to place on record that TSAFT2025 is conducted strictly in accordance with established tournament rules and regulations. They are also binding on all participating teams,” the organisation said in a statement.
“These rules are designed to uphold discipline, fairness, and respect for match officials. Any act of non-compliance, intimidation, or obstruction of match officials will not be tolerated.
Team disqualified
After the incident, Dr MK Manamela were disqualified from the annual festive season tournament based on the tournament's regulations.
“Following a review of the incident and in strict application of the TSSD Tournament Rules, TSSD has taken the decision to disqualify Dr MK Manamela FC from TSAFT2025 for failing to comply with lawful instructions from match officials and for bringing the game into disrepute. This decision is final and enforceable," the statement added.
“TSSD condemns any form of disorderly conduct and urges all teams to compete with discipline and sportsmanship.”
SAFA league club technical team member killed
The controversy that rocked Segolela's tournament comes at a time a South African Football Association official was killed in a different competition.
Kwena Mabotja, commonly referred to as Katiba, and the owner of Survivors FC Academy, lost his life on Christmas Day.
Katiba was also involved in managing the game in Limpopo, as he was part of the technical team of SAFA ABC Motsepe League outfit Eleven Fast Tigers.
The controversy that led to the unfortunate event was as a result of a disagreement over a muthi bag.
It was reported that an argument ensued when the deceased placed a bag, purportedly carrying muthi, at a goalpost during the Mamathipa Soccer Challenge, as reported by FARPost.
Mabotja is said to have been helping a club called Mankga Junior Chiefs FC, who were playing against Juventus FC, owned and coached by the taxi boss.
"The argument escalated when the taxi owner drove into the goalposts with his minibus, intending to remove the bag from the goalposts. The deceased reportedly approached the taxi driver and pleaded with him to return his bag. However, the driver allegedly refused and drove off," the publication reported.
"Mabotja then attempted to block the vehicle by standing in front of it. During the process, he reportedly fell to the ground and was knocked down and dragged by the taxi until it stopped on the R81 road.
"Mabotja sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to a local clinic for medical treatment. He was later transferred to Mankweng Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries," they concluded.
Festive tournaments are popular events in many regions in the country, and they are always well attended by local spectators as well as well-known personalities.