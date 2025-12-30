Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star breaks silence after heated controversy rocked his well-attended tournament in Limpopo

A match in the annual festive football tournament just outside Polokwane in Limpopo had to be abandoned after a controversial penalty decision.

The tournament organised by former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Tlou Segolela through his Tlou Segolela Sports Development [TSSD] foundation is considered one of the most successful competitions in the province.

Annually, it attracts many spectators and is also attended by well-known figures in the football industry across the country.