SAFA League club technical team member killed in tournament attended by Manchester United coach because of 'Muthi'
- Backpagepix
Who has been killed?
South African football has been dealt a blow after one of the most promising administrators in the game was killed on Christmas Day.
Kwena Mabotja, commonly referred to as Katiba, was the owner of Survivors FC Academy, which focused on developing the game, especially grassroots football.
The 29-year-old was also involved in managing the game in Limpopo as he was part of the technical team of SAFA ABC Motsepe League outfit Eleven Fast Tigers.
- FARPost
How did Mabotja die?
"A well-known football Academy owner was brutally killed, allegedly by a taxi boss, following a dispute over a muthi bag in one of the popular festive tournaments at Ga-Dikgale, Limpopo, on Christmas Day," FARPost reported.
"An argument ensued when the deceased placed a bag, purportedly carrying muthi at a goal post during the Mamathipa Soccer Challenge.
"On the day, Mabotja was helping a club called Mankga Junior Chiefs FC, who were playing against Juventus FC, owned and coached by the taxi boss," they continued.
"According to a Police preliminary report, the argument escalated when the taxi owner drove into the goal posts with his minibus, intending to remove the bag from the goal posts. The deceased reportedly approached the taxi driver and pleaded with him to return his bag. However, the driver allegedly refused and drove off.
"Mabotja then attempted to block the vehicle by standing in front of it. During the process, he reportedly fell to the ground and was knocked down and dragged by the taxi until it stopped on the R81 road.
"Mabotja sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to a local clinic for medical treatment. He was later transferred to Mankweng Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries," they concluded.
Tournament organisers react to unfortunate incident
The suspect has already been arrested, and the 37-year old will be arraigned on Monday before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court, where he will be charged with murder.
The tournament organiser, Kenny Mamabolo, has empathised with the family of the bereaved and confirmed security has been beefed up to avoid such incidents in the future.
We are sympathising with the family and we will be meeting with them soon,” Mamabolo told FARPost.
“We have strengthened our marshals who are always on the lookout when the teams are playing.”
- AFP
How big is the Mamathipa Soccer Challenge?
The annual Mamathipa Soccer Challenge is meant to give talented players in the grassroot football an opportunity to show what they can offer.
Scouts usually attend this competition with intentions of getting players whom they can develop for their respective clubs, which will, in the long run, benefit Bafana Bafana.
In this year's edition, which was concluded on Saturday, Manchester United academy coach Michael Fogarty was in attendance. He also held some coaching clinics for a couple of clubs and football stakeholders in Limpopo.