SAFA League club technical team member killed in tournament attended by Manchester United coach because of 'Muthi'

"A well-known football Academy owner was brutally killed, allegedly by a taxi boss, following a dispute over a muthi bag in one of the popular festive tournaments at Ga-Dikgale, Limpopo, on Christmas Day," FARPost reported.

"An argument ensued when the deceased placed a bag, purportedly carrying muthi at a goal post during the Mamathipa Soccer Challenge.

"On the day, Mabotja was helping a club called Mankga Junior Chiefs FC, who were playing against Juventus FC, owned and coached by the taxi boss," they continued.

"According to a Police preliminary report, the argument escalated when the taxi owner drove into the goal posts with his minibus, intending to remove the bag from the goal posts. The deceased reportedly approached the taxi driver and pleaded with him to return his bag. However, the driver allegedly refused and drove off.

"Mabotja then attempted to block the vehicle by standing in front of it. During the process, he reportedly fell to the ground and was knocked down and dragged by the taxi until it stopped on the R81 road.

"Mabotja sustained serious injuries and was initially taken to a local clinic for medical treatment. He was later transferred to Mankweng Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries," they concluded.