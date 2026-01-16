Former Manchester United coach not giving Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana much chance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insists 'it will be really difficult for them'

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has pointed at the areas he feels Bafana fell short at the 2025 AFCON where their campaign ended at the Round of 16 stage.

“Hugo did a lot well that we have to commend him for but in this AFCON I don’t think he was as focused as he was in the previous AFCON,” said Mngqithi on Prime Time Sports on UKhozi FM as per iDiski Times.

“The mistakes he made in this one was elementary ones because I think he is a top coach.

“If I can make an example with the Cameroon game. He made a mistake by benching two players who had played impressively before – Moremi and Modiba.

“Before the game, I was thinking that we would need to have people that would exploit the space behind Cameroon. Moremi would have been the best candidate for that because we knew that Cameroon would try to come at us," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

“We should have had a plan that if they come at us and we want to hit them with a counter, we must know what we have behind their defence.

“It showed when Modiba put in two good balls into the box, Mudau or Foster should have scored one of them. But the truth is I think in this tournament, we were not beaten, we beat ourselves.”