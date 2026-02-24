Former Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Lucas Ribeiro Costa's Spanish dream turning sour as coach fired with Cultural Leonesa in La Liga 2 relegation zone
- AFP
Relegation form
Cultural Leonesa have not won a LaLiga 2 match since December 7, when they came from behind to edge Eibar 2-1 at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa. Since then, their league form has been atrocious, losing seven and drawing three of their last 10 matches.
The run has seen them drop into the relegation zone, where they sit third bottom on 27 points, three points from safety.
It is no surprise then that the club have announced they have parted ways with coach Jose Ziganda.
Leonesa release statement
"Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa announces that José Ángel Ziganda's tenure as first-team coach has ended today," the club announced to the public through their media team.
"The club thanks him for his work, professionalism, and dedication during his time at the helm, as well as his commitment to the club at all levels.
"The club also acknowledges the work of his coaching staff, Jorge Pérez and Julián Marín, who accompanied him during his time in León.
"Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa wishes him every success in his future endeavors, both personally and professionally," they concluded.
- Cultural Leonesa
How has Lucas Ribeiro been getting on?
After a slow start to life in Spain, dogged by injury, Ribeiro started to show glimpses of the form that had won him the PSL Player of the Year Award for his 2024/25 season work at Mamelodi Sundowns.
By November, he was being hailed as the best player in the league and received the player of the month award after scoring two goals and providing one assist in his five matches in that month.
Since then, his goal contributions and minutes on the pitch have diminished, with his last goal coming off the bench in a LaLiga 2 draw with Real Sociedad B on January 3.
Ribeiro was sent off for two yellow card offences in a 3-1 loss to AD Ceuta in late January.
What comes next?
Ruben de la Barrera has since been confirmed as the new man, and his immediate task will be to save the club from relegation into the Spanish third tier. Considering their poor form in 2026, that will not be an easy task.
Ribeiro, on the other hand, will need to buckle down and try to get back to his best to help the club, but also ensure that when his contract runs out at the end of the season, he has his pick of suitors to choose from.
Hanging over the player's head, though, is the case Mamelodi Sundowns brought against him after his turbulent exit from the club. Recent reports have suggested that the Chloorkop side has won the case against the Brazilian, but the FIFA ruling on the matter will only be made public in mid-to-late 2026.