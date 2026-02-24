Former Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Lucas Ribeiro Costa's Spanish dream turning sour as coach fired with Cultural Leonesa in La Liga 2 relegation zone

Cultural Leonesa have not won a LaLiga 2 match since December 7, when they came from behind to edge Eibar 2-1 at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurúa. Since then, their league form has been atrocious, losing seven and drawing three of their last 10 matches.

The run has seen them drop into the relegation zone, where they sit third bottom on 27 points, three points from safety.

It is no surprise then that the club have announced they have parted ways with coach Jose Ziganda.