Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena reveals how Algeria's 'unfortunate legalities and laws' denied him chance to re-unite with Thembinkosi Lorch at MC Alger

“I don’t want to sound critical because I don’t have the basis of; there’s always context, you know, where does the rule come from?" Mokwena opened up in an interview with SAFJA.

"There’s always context, and I would assume that the people responsible for the football in Algeria make the rules for the benefit of the football in the country.

“So to be overly critical of it, would be immature from the sense that I don’t have enough knowledge or time in Algerian football to be able to comment on it; it is a bit of a surprise, there were many players we could have brought in, not just the [transfer rule] but also the restriction to having only four foreign players, which I like a bit more than the age restriction," Mokwena added.

“And also that foreign players must have a certain number of caps, I like that a little bit more, but maybe when you look at the average age of the league, maybe it’s to in the short or medium-term, to try and address that, maybe not enough youngsters are given chances.

“Maybe the country wants to try to advocate for more usage of Algerian youngsters, and there’s nothing wrong with that, in trying to keep the Algerian game alive.

"Maybe they thought this was one of the measures that they felt would have a greater influence," he further clarified.

“I think it’s an extremely challenging rule that prohibits quite a lot of the recruitment, but it’s one that I would think there’s a lot of research and thought processes behind making it, and without proper context, it’s very difficult to give my opinion whether it’s correct or not.

“I can only express the challenges I found in the previous window in trying to improve the squad and recruit the right type of player.

“Because sometimes, a player like Lorch, for example, would have been a player that possibly would have joined us, but was unfortunate with the legalities and laws that prohibited us from trying to explore that possibility," Mokwena concluded.