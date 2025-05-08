Sipho Mbule, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage
Michael Madyira

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain warns troubled ex-Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Sipho Mbule after Sekhukhune United debacle - 'The outside world is letting him down and time is no longer on his side'

Premier Soccer LeagueSekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United vs Kaizer ChiefsKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCS. MbuleM. CardosoT. MokoenaM. Allende

The 27-year-old midfielder has reportedly fallen out of favour with Eric Tinkler amid allegations of indiscipline.

  • Mbule has been on loan from Downs at Sekhukhune
  • But he has run into trouble at Babina Noko
  • A Downs legend comments on the Mbule saga
