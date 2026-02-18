Former Kaizer Chiefs winger 'settling in very well' after rehab stint and building 'mental strength' at Siwelele FC
'Working on his mental strength'
The ex-Kaizer Chiefs star signed for the Free State club as a free agent in January after departing Magesi FC amid off-field troubles that led the 28-year-old Limpopo native to enter rehab.
Sekgota marked a strong start at the club by scoring on debut last month.
Following Siwelele’s 0-0 draw with Polokwane City at the weekend, coach Lehlohonolo Seema explained the decision to start the attacker to build his confidence.
“He’s coming, he’s been out for long you can see him here he’s trying, he’s working hard,” he said as reported by iDiski Times.
“So, he’s getting there. We are just giving him confidence even to start in the game. He’s more of working on his mental strength more than anything. That’s why we are starting him so that he can understand that he’s a good player.
“Sooner or later once he gets back to into his fitness, he’ll be right. So, he’s settling in very well and we are happy for him,” Seema concluded.
'Khune was there for me'
Late last year, after completing his rehab, Sekgota explained how Amakhosi's legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune helped him during his four month stint at Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre.
“Khune was there for me. I also had support from Ricardo Goss. They were there to support me and also Jaisen Clifford,” Sekgota told FARPost.
“Khune never gave up on me. Those guys have been there for me since day one, and I would like to thank them and also wish them all the best in what they do," he added.
“While I was in rehab, Khune would get me things that I needed. He would get me food. Whatever I needed, he was there to bring along. He was like a father to me, and I really appreciate that.”
“I also want to say thank you to the Mohlala family. Martin Mohlala is the chairman of the club. I would like to thank him for giving me hope and believing in me.
"He is the one who took me out of rehab. Yes, so I am very grateful to him,” he concluded.
Sekgota on his future
The former Magesi FC winger also opened up about the struggle that led to his admission at the rehabilitation centre. Now, he states he is fully recovered and ready to chase his goals again.
“Obviously, my family, my partner, and I made an agreement that I must go there and reset myself,” he added.
“As a person, you do have challenges, and I have learnt from the ones I faced. My family never turned back on me. My partner never turned her back on me," Sekgota continued.
“So I am myself, and I am Kgaogelo Sekgota as people know. I am also just working hard to do what’s best for me and my family,” he stated.
“I am fully recovered, and I also believe that most young kids will take an example by taking such steps if they have a problem or challenge in life. I believe that people will learn something from me: that if you have challenges in life, you do have to face them and work on them.”
What's next for Siwelele and Sekgota?
For the player it is time to buckle down and make the most of his chance to reach full fitness, both mentally and physically.
At Siwelele it seems the perfect fit for the 28-year-old with a sympathetic coach at the helm and a stable club environment around him.
He can start repaying the faith shown in him as his club enter a tricky run of games as they seek to cement their PSL status.
Next up are the much-improved Stellenbosch on March 3, followed by a tough match away at title-chasing Orlando Pirates on March 14.