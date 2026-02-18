Former Kaizer Chiefs winger 'settling in very well' after rehab stint and building 'mental strength' at Siwelele FC

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs star signed for the Free State club as a free agent in January after departing Magesi FC amid off-field troubles that led the 28-year-old Limpopo native to enter rehab.

Sekgota marked a strong start at the club by scoring on debut last month.

Following Siwelele’s 0-0 draw with Polokwane City at the weekend, coach Lehlohonolo Seema explained the decision to start the attacker to build his confidence.

“He’s coming, he’s been out for long you can see him here he’s trying, he’s working hard,” he said as reported by iDiski Times.

“So, he’s getting there. We are just giving him confidence even to start in the game. He’s more of working on his mental strength more than anything. That’s why we are starting him so that he can understand that he’s a good player.

“Sooner or later once he gets back to into his fitness, he’ll be right. So, he’s settling in very well and we are happy for him,” Seema concluded.