Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma points to ‘chopping and changing’ formula as cause of Amakhosi’ scoring struggles
One-goal, three-point formula failing Amakhosi
Lately, Kaizer Chiefs have adopted a new identity, grinding out narrow 1-0 wins to claim maximum points. The approach worked briefly but soon faltered as the Naturena side suffered exits in cup competitions.
Since the Premier Soccer League resumed, the Glamour Boys have largely relied on single-goal returns, managing to score more than once on only one occasion in the CAF Confederation Cup.
The former lethal striker Collins Mbesuma, who once terrorised league defenders, has weighed in on what he believes is the root cause of the club’s scoring woes.
'Chopping and changing'
Mbesuma has pointed out that the constant changes in the team are playing a part in the Naturena side’s ongoing goal-scoring struggles.
“There’s a lot of chopping and changing, especially in the front players at the moment,” said Mbesuma, as reported by FarPost.
“We don’t have a regular striker that we can point to. It’s like this one plays two games, then this one is out.”
Reason behind the squad changes
While Mbesuma’s observations have merit, Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze explained earlier this month why they rotate the starting lineup, following their exit from the Nedbank Cup.
"You have to make rotations because of all the minutes the players are putting in and all the kilometres the players are running, not forgetting all of those away trips. Rotation is a must," said Kaze.
What comes next for Amakhosi?
With their hopes now pinned on the league title, the Phefeni side will be looking to collect points and find the goals they so badly need. Their first test comes in midweek, as they face the same team that knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup, before turning attention to the Soweto Derby against an Orlando Pirates side that scores goals. Mbesuma, however, believes his former team has what it takes to rise to the occasion.
“Everyone wants to play in a derby, and any striker wants to score against Pirates,” said Mbesuma.
“They can surprise people. We have good strikers; they are just going through a difficult time. People think Pirates are going to win the league, but we are there.”