Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma points to ‘chopping and changing’ formula as cause of Amakhosi’ scoring struggles

Lately, Kaizer Chiefs have adopted a new identity, grinding out narrow 1-0 wins to claim maximum points. The approach worked briefly but soon faltered as the Naturena side suffered exits in cup competitions.

Since the Premier Soccer League resumed, the Glamour Boys have largely relied on single-goal returns, managing to score more than once on only one occasion in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The former lethal striker Collins Mbesuma, who once terrorised league defenders, has weighed in on what he believes is the root cause of the club’s scoring woes.