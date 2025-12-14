Former Kaizer Chiefs star questions Hugo Broos' timing to reprimand Mbekezeli Mbokazi after Bafana Bafana coach's public rant aimed at Orlando Pirates defender
Mbokazi angers Broos
Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi angered Hugo Broos after arriving in camp late as Bafana Bafana prepare for the 2025 AFCON finals.
That led to the Belgian coach publicly berating the centre-back in a tirade that had some racial connotations.
“Mbokazi, he just arrived or will arrive in 15 minutes,” Broos told the media.
“I didn’t want to talk about it, but you asked the question, and you have the right to know that I’m not pleased about it.
"He let us know that he missed his flight yesterday in Durban, it was the coach of Pirates who informed me. And he was very angry that he missed his flight because, and that’s his word, ‘it’s an unprofessional attitude.’
“And I think I spoke already to you about the unprofessional attitude of South African players. Again, an example of it," added the former Cameroon coach.
"Then Pirates sent me a message with nonsense – really nonsense, why he missed his flight and I will not tell you what they said – and that is the worst thing that a club protects the player of his unprofessional attitude.
“This is South Africa, and this is very bad, very, very bad. When you’re a 19-year-old guy and you receive a call-up from the national team for AFCON, and to play World Cup next year, and the coach gives you a few more days off, if you are somebody with a good attitude, you don’t even want those two days and you are here on Monday with the other players.
“So, I will have a chat with him after training. And I can assure you he is a black guy, and he will get out of my room as a white guy," continued the AFCON-winning tactician.
"Because that I can’t accept. But I know why, I know why. Suddenly Mboki (Mbokazi) is a star – he thinks he is a star!
“This is the attitude of a star, ‘I will decide when I come’. I will explain it to him. I’m very angry, very angry about his attitude,”
Khanye questions Broos' timing
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye feels Broos could have waited and his rant was not ideal for a player preparing to play in a big tournament.
“You cannot, for instance, if your child is writing matric exams and doesn’t sleep at home and say ‘dad, we were studying with classmates’ and you punish him at that time,” said Khanye on iDiski TV.
“You wait for the child to write and finish with exams and then you check his results then you deal with him.
“I’m not promoting what the player did because those are the kinds of things that make me angry and we are always discussing these on podcasts, the likes of Mbokazi do not learn. Players don’t know these situations dent their image.
“But the boy played a major role in the qualifiers and [Orlando] Pirates winning these two trophies. Coach shouldn’t have dealt with matter now; it will disturb him psychologically at a very major tournament. You can’t," added the former South Africa Under-20 international.
"This is an international tournament a very high level from the domestic ones. Players who go there have a strong character and they want to help their teams get out of their groups at the very least.
“So, coach should have left the matter. I’m sure the boy gets the point now and he plays in a sensitive position. So, leave the boy you need him and address him after the tournament.”
Broos defends himself
Broos was not only accused of making racist remarks towards Mbikazi but also sexist utterances against the player's agent, Basia Michaels.
That led to the political outfit United Democratic Movement (UDM) reporting Broos to the South African Human Rights Commission.
However, the former Cameroom coach has leapt to his defence, denying making discriminatory statements.
“It is unfortunate that my strong rebuke of the player’s conduct and subsequent comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism," Broos said.
"I distance myself from any accusation of racism and sexism."
What comes next?
At just 20, Mbokazi may not yet be mature enough to handle Broos’ public outburst, and it will require a strong mentality from the young defender to ensure he is not negatively affected by the coach’s remarks.
The Pirates centre-back will be needed at his usual best going into AFCON, especially as he prepares for his maiden appearance at the continental showpiece.
That means maintaining a cordial and trusting relationship between Broos and his defender will be crucial if Bafana are to get the best out of Mbokazi at the tournament.