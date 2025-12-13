Hugo Broos insists 'his comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism' as SAFA reveal what contributed to Bafana Bafana coach’s 'frustrations' towards Mbekezeli Mbokazi and agent Basia Michaels
Broos shielded
The South African Football Association (SAFA) has broken the silence to address criticism directed towards Hugo Broos after his comments on Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
To SAFA, Broos' comments were misunderstood and misinterpreted in an attempt to paint the coach in a bad light.
Misconstrued
"After qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup almost two months ago, Bafana Bafana are back in camp preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be held in Morocco later this month," the association said in a statement released on Saturday.
"The South African Football Association (SAFA) has moved to address growing misconceptions in the media suggesting that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is racist and sexist.
"The claims surfaced after Broos criticised the professional conduct of a senior national team player and expressed frustration over what he deemed as the player’s agent’s premature push for his move overseas. His remarks, made during a recent press conference ahead of the team’s preparations for the AFCON, were subsequently misconstrued," it added.
"SAFA maintains that Broos’s strongly worded comments, aimed purely at football matters, were misinterpreted and later amplified into unfounded character accusations.
“It is mind-boggling that the coach would be described in such a manner towards a player he has consistently supported since selecting him for the first time a few months ago."
Broos defends himself
The 73-year-old has strongly defended himself from the criticism and said he is shocked he can be labelled as racist towards a player he has helped nurture.
“It is unfortunate that my strong rebuke of the player’s conduct and subsequent comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism," Broos said.
"I distance myself from any accusation of racism and sexism."
Language barrier
Broos also touched on a recent move made by the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout champion to Major League Soccer. To the coach, the transfer was untimely, and he categorically hit out at Mbokazi's agent, Basia Michaels.
"The Association further clarified that Broos’s remarks regarding the player’s agent were intended to underscore the importance of football agents prioritising players’ welfare and long-term development over short-term financial gain," SAFA continued.
"SAFA noted that a language barrier contributed to the coach’s frustrations not being fully or clearly conveyed during the interview, leading to misunderstandings about his intent."
Bafana united under Broos
The association stressed that since the Belgian tactician took over the national side, there have never been complaints from anyone regarding his conduct.
"The organisation emphasises that there was no discriminatory motive behind the coach’s remarks. SAFA stressed that in Broos’ four years at the helm, neither players nor staff have raised any issues related to racism, sexism, or discrimination of any kind," the country's football running body added.
"They credited Broos’s forthright approach to issues affecting players and the national team as a key factor in building the squad’s current strength and unity.
"SAFA further credited Broos with playing a key role in transforming the national team, highlighting his insistence on high standards and the reciprocal commitment shown by the players.
"As the Bafana Bafana squad prepares for AFCON and looks ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Association urges the public to recognise the coach’s contribution and rally behind the team ahead of the forthcoming continental showpiece.
"SAFA, the players and the staff are all fully behind coach Broos, and we are now completely focused on our participation in the AFCON in a few days’ time."
Despite the off-pitch controversy, Bafana's preparations for the continental finals have been running smoothly. On Tuesday, they will tackle Ghana before leaving for Morocco, ready to start the campaign.