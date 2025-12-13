Hugo Broos insists 'his comments were misinterpreted as racism and sexism' as SAFA reveal what contributed to Bafana Bafana coach’s 'frustrations' towards Mbekezeli Mbokazi and agent Basia Michaels

"After qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup almost two months ago, Bafana Bafana are back in camp preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be held in Morocco later this month," the association said in a statement released on Saturday.

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) has moved to address growing misconceptions in the media suggesting that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is racist and sexist.

"The claims surfaced after Broos criticised the professional conduct of a senior national team player and expressed frustration over what he deemed as the player’s agent’s premature push for his move overseas. His remarks, made during a recent press conference ahead of the team’s preparations for the AFCON, were subsequently misconstrued," it added.

"SAFA maintains that Broos’s strongly worded comments, aimed purely at football matters, were misinterpreted and later amplified into unfounded character accusations.

“It is mind-boggling that the coach would be described in such a manner towards a player he has consistently supported since selecting him for the first time a few months ago."