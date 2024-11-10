Former Kaizer Chiefs star boldly backs Mamelodi Sundowns to win PSL title - 'Orlando Pirates won't match Masandawana'

BackpageClifton MabasaFormer Kaizer Chiefs star boldly backs Mamelodi Sundowns to win PSL title - 'Orlando Pirates won't match Masandawana'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCM. MngqithiJ. RiveiroMarumo GallantsMarumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupCR Belouizdad vs Orlando PiratesCR BelouizdadCAF Champions LeagueThe candid football analyst is confident that the Brazilians will secure their eighth consecutive PSL title this season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKhanye makes Sundowns bold claimHe says Pirates won't win PSL titleBucs have not lost a league game this seasonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below