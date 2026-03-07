Former Kaizer Chiefs star and TS Galaxy assistant coach Bernard Parker warns of Nedbank Cup giant-killings ahead of Jacksa Spears quarter-final - 'Surprises will always come up, that's the magic'

The former Amakhosi attacker expressed his hunger for silverware in his new capacity and is determined to ensure the Rockets do not become the victims of the same giant-killing spirit they once pioneered.

“But this time around, I want to be on the winning side as a coach. I want to get the Nedbank Cup medal as a coach, and I know it is possible,” he added.

While Galaxy famously lifted the trophy as an underdog side, the current crop of players is largely inexperienced when it comes to the business end of cup competitions. Parker noted that the squad has evolved significantly since that historic triumph over the Soweto giants.

“Within the current members of the TS Galaxy squad, it is only McBeth Mahlangu who was part of that team that beat Chiefs in the final,” he explained.

“The rest of the guys are fairly new, and they have not tasted cup success yet with TS Galaxy. What is of importance for us is to make sure we can repeat history.”