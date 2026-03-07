Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Former Kaizer Chiefs star and TS Galaxy assistant coach Bernard Parker warns of Nedbank Cup giant-killings ahead of Jacksa Spears quarter-final - 'Surprises will always come up, that's the magic'

Without a doubt, the Ke Yona Cup has been nothing short of full of surprises this campaign, with all three Premier Soccer League giants already eliminated. However, for the Mpumalanga side, who will be up against a third-tier opponent, Parker and his team will be hoping to avoid any slip-ups as they look to follow in the footsteps of their 2019 triumph.

  • Memory of the Moses Mabhida shock

    TS Galaxy assistant coach Bernard Parker is cautious about underestimating lower-division opposition ahead of their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash.

    The former Kaizer Chiefs striker was part of the side that suffered a shock defeat to TS Galaxy in the 2019 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

    Now on the Galaxy bench, Parker is approaching Sunday’s tie against Jacksa Spears at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium with caution to avoid another cup upset.

    • Advertisement
  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy, October 2025Backpage

    'Surprises will always come up'

    Reflecting on that dark day for the Glamour Boys, Parker remains aware of how quickly a David can topple a Goliath in South African football.

    “Memory does serve me well; I was playing for the defending champions then, and TS Galaxy was playing in the NFD, and they became victorious at Moses Mabhida Stadium,” said Parker, according to TimesLIVE.

    “That is just the magic of the Nedbank Cup. Surprises will always come up; it is about making sure you deal well with the moments. Unfortunately, I was on the losing side at that time.”

  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    Parker sets eyes on the silverware

    The former Amakhosi attacker expressed his hunger for silverware in his new capacity and is determined to ensure the Rockets do not become the victims of the same giant-killing spirit they once pioneered.

    “But this time around, I want to be on the winning side as a coach. I want to get the Nedbank Cup medal as a coach, and I know it is possible,” he added.

    While Galaxy famously lifted the trophy as an underdog side, the current crop of players is largely inexperienced when it comes to the business end of cup competitions. Parker noted that the squad has evolved significantly since that historic triumph over the Soweto giants.

    “Within the current members of the TS Galaxy squad, it is only McBeth Mahlangu who was part of that team that beat Chiefs in the final,” he explained.

    “The rest of the guys are fairly new, and they have not tasted cup success yet with TS Galaxy. What is of importance for us is to make sure we can repeat history.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Adnan Beganovic, TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    Scouting the unknown quantity

    Despite the lack of mainstream exposure for Spears, the TS Galaxy technical team has done their homework to ensure there are no tactical surprises on Sunday afternoon.

    “We don’t have much about them; our analysts have gathered the necessary information about them. We are satisfied with the amount of footage and information we have of them,” Parker said.

    “We are well prepared as the technical team, and we just have to make sure that we make players aware of what to expect on the day.”

Cup
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Jacksa Spears crest
Jacksa Spears
JCK
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
0