Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander announces big career decision and reveals major regret
Alexander makes career decision
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander has announced his retirement from football as a player.
Having last tasted competitive football in March 2025 while playing for Polokwane City, Alexander has called time on a professional career which started in 2008.
That also includes two seasons spent at Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.
Alexander reveals biggest regret
“After nearly two decades in professional football, today I officially announce my retirement,” said Alexander.
“Although I didn’t want my career to end the way my last season went, I’ve learned that not everything is in our control.
"That final chapter and the environment I was in, doesn’t define the journey I’ve been blessed to live.
“This is for the fans, supporters, and loved ones who’ve been with me through it all, even when you might have already sensed this day was coming," added the the foemer Polokwane City star.
"Thank you for nearly 20 years of belief and love. Football gave me more than I ever deserved: lessons, brotherhood, purpose, and memories I’ll carry forever.
"This chapter didn’t end the way I wanted, but God’s not done writing my story.”
An end to a nomadic career
During his career, Alexander carved himself a reputation as a traveller.
From Ajax Cpe Town, he moved to Vasco da Gama who later on became Stellenbosch FC, before turning out for Chippa United and Polokwane City.
SuperSport United and SuperSport United were also his home before the Chiefs stint and another spell at Polokwane City who were his last club.
The midfielder also experienced football outside South Africa at Indian top-flight league side Odisha FC, as well as Swedish outfit Helsingborgs IF.
What comes next?
Alexander has not announced the next step of his career and it is to be seen if he will still remain in football in a different capacity.
Taking up a career as a coach, administrator, scout or player agent cannot be ruled out.