Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Cole Alexander announces big career decision and reveals major regret

“After nearly two decades in professional football, today I officially announce my retirement,” said Alexander.

“Although I didn’t want my career to end the way my last season went, I’ve learned that not everything is in our control.

"That final chapter and the environment I was in, doesn’t define the journey I’ve been blessed to live.

“This is for the fans, supporters, and loved ones who’ve been with me through it all, even when you might have already sensed this day was coming," added the the foemer Polokwane City star.

"Thank you for nearly 20 years of belief and love. Football gave me more than I ever deserved: lessons, brotherhood, purpose, and memories I’ll carry forever.

"This chapter didn’t end the way I wanted, but God’s not done writing my story.”