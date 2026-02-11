Former Kaizer Chiefs-linked goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali breaks silence after Chippa United departure and insists 'my happiness comes first'
- AFP
Nwabali a free agent after Chippa exit
Stanley Nwabali recently left Chippa United after being with the Chilli Boys since October 2022.
It was a surprise departure that made him a free agent who could join a club of his choice outside the official transfer window.
Leaving Chippa heightened transfer speculation around Nwabali amid interest to see if he stays in the Premier Soccer League or moves abroad.
- AFP
Nwabali speaks after Chippa exit
“I can play anywhere I want to play; there is no restriction,” Nwabali said as per KickOff.
“I am open to any club, local or international. Football deals with happiness, and my happiness comes first.
“There are no calls yet. The only calls are from my family and friends and people who are shocked at the news,” the Super Eagles star concluded.
- AFP
Nwabali's attractive profile
While Nwabali insists he is yet to receive any calls after leaving Chippa, his profile as Nigeria's number one sells him as a sought-after goalkeeper.
In recent years, he was a transfer target of Kaizer Chiefs and was also linked with a move to the Middle East, as well as English Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
At 29, he is still at a ripe age for a goalkeeper to have several clubs pursuing him.
- Backpagepix
Do Chiefs, Pirates, Sundowns need Nwabali?
Having been linked with Nwabali in the past, Chiefs currently appear sorted in the goalkeeping department, where Brandon Petersen is one of the top-performing custodians in the PSL.
Pirates have Sipho Chaine as the Bafana second choice, while Mamelodi Sundowns have Ronwen Williams as the national team captain.
But the traditional giants might target Nwabali as backup for more depth between the sticks.