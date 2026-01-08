Former Kaizer Chiefs forward lauds Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as 'simple but intelligent' and challenges the Buccaneers to 'worry about...'

Ouaddou's PSL season started with two straight defeats then the team was eliminated from the CAF Champions League before the group stage.

But sacking the coach appeared out of question for the club who stuck with him.

"When you lose two games, especially at a big club, it sort of creates a fire in the house; you need to find solutions," Ouaddou said as per KickOff.

"And of course, I'd be lying to you if I say I didn't feel the pressure. Even now, I still feel the pressure in every game. If you don't feel the pressure in every game, then you need to stop that job.

"The pressure helps you to deliver a performance and to be better. But if you have 10 new players, first they need to get the ideas and game model. I think the guys did really well because they quickly understood my ideas.

"But sometimes in some clubs they give you three to four months to adapt to the ideas of the coach. So I'm quite satisfied with the way they react [Pirates players], and it helps us to have some results," added the former Morocco international.

"What is important as well it's the trust, I'm very lucky because I'm in a club managed by professional people. I'm in a club where people are thinking about football, have a vision, have a project, and they know exactly where they want to reach; they have a target.

"They know that the two games lost were just part of the process. They gave me time. In some clubs, they don't give you time. You lose one game, two games and you are out.

"So, it's what gives me passion as well, it's what gives me trust. It's what gives me the trust to work with the management. They know football, and they know the process sometimes takes a bit of time," the ex-Fulham defender continued.

"So we are in the process, but football is very difficult because sometimes you sleep and think you have reached the target, and think that you are the best, sometimes you can slip again".