Former Kaizer Chiefs forward lauds Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as 'simple but intelligent' and challenges the Buccaneers to 'worry about...'
Ouaddou launches Pirates' serious title bid
Abderslam Ouaddou has led Orlando Pirates into what looks like a serious challenge for the Premier Soccer League title.
The Soweto giants entered 2026 at the summit of the PSL standings, holding a two-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, a position that puts them firmly on course to be crowned league champions for the first time since 2012.
The Buccaneers’ consistency under Ouaddou have been central to their impressive campaign so far.
Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Wedson Nyirenda has praised the coach’s work at Pirates, while also suggesting what could be Ouaddou’s main concern as the title race intensifies.
Ouaddou praise but biggest worry flagged
Nyirenda has heaped praise on coach Ouaddou, saying the Moroccan tactician has built effectively on the foundation laid by his predecessor Jose Riveiro.
This comes as Ouaddou has already delivered the MTN8 and Carling Knockout for Pirates as they now push for the PSL title and Nedbank Cup.
Nyirenda also believes the club’s early exit from the CAF Champions League could work in the Buccaneers' favour as they now fully focus on domestic duties.
However, the former Zambia coach pointed out that the squad still faces one key challenge in finding a suitable replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi who has left the Soweto giants for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.
"Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has really fit in well and is consolidating on what the other coach left well," said Nyirenda as per Foot Afrtica.
"In a short time, he has managed to grab three trophies. He is a simple but intelligent coach.
"They have started well and falling out of the CAF Champions League should be taken as a blessing in disguise so that they can concentrate on the local league.
"They are playing as a team and flow well. They have a very dangerous frontline in the league. All they should worry about is the replacement of Mbokazi."
Ouaddou grateful for Pirates' faith in him
Ouaddou's PSL season started with two straight defeats then the team was eliminated from the CAF Champions League before the group stage.
But sacking the coach appeared out of question for the club who stuck with him.
"When you lose two games, especially at a big club, it sort of creates a fire in the house; you need to find solutions," Ouaddou said as per KickOff.
"And of course, I'd be lying to you if I say I didn't feel the pressure. Even now, I still feel the pressure in every game. If you don't feel the pressure in every game, then you need to stop that job.
"The pressure helps you to deliver a performance and to be better. But if you have 10 new players, first they need to get the ideas and game model. I think the guys did really well because they quickly understood my ideas.
"But sometimes in some clubs they give you three to four months to adapt to the ideas of the coach. So I'm quite satisfied with the way they react [Pirates players], and it helps us to have some results," added the former Morocco international.
"What is important as well it's the trust, I'm very lucky because I'm in a club managed by professional people. I'm in a club where people are thinking about football, have a vision, have a project, and they know exactly where they want to reach; they have a target.
"They know that the two games lost were just part of the process. They gave me time. In some clubs, they don't give you time. You lose one game, two games and you are out.
"So, it's what gives me passion as well, it's what gives me trust. It's what gives me the trust to work with the management. They know football, and they know the process sometimes takes a bit of time," the ex-Fulham defender continued.
"So we are in the process, but football is very difficult because sometimes you sleep and think you have reached the target, and think that you are the best, sometimes you can slip again".
Should Pirates replace Mbokazi?
“Obviously, he is gone because of what he has done since last season" Igesund told FARPost.
"He became key for Pirates and I don’t want to tell Pirates what to do, but they know what they need.
“I’m sure he is leaving on good terms because Pirates created an opportunity for him. I wouldn’t say whether they replace him or not, but they are a team that has been doing well.
“Remember, at the start of this season, I predicted that they would catch Sundowns and they are doing just that. They are not going to let themselves continue like that if they feel they need to replace Mbokazi.
“It’s all up to the coach, I think they got replacements for him. They can go on with the guys they already have in central defence," added the ex-Bafana Bafana coach.
“But like I said, that depends on the coach looking at what he has. I think they have got back up. They won’t do anything silly, especially knowing they have good chances to win the league.
“I know Pirates they are a big professional club know what they are doing, Dr [Irvin] Khoza knows what he is doing. Maybe they are already eyeing someone elsewhere.”