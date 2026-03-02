Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral details Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's shortcomings; 'Both coaches actually had a fair amount of time'

Kaizer Chiefs have been out of form in recent games, losing four of their last five games, with the latest being the 3-0 Soweto Derby defeat by Orlando Pirates last weekend.

That has invited criticism on co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who have been struggling to steer the Soweto giants to favourable results.

Former Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral runs through how the Amakhosi tacticians have been doing business.