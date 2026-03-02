Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral details Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's shortcomings; 'Both coaches actually had a fair amount of time'
Chiefs' difficult run of form
Kaizer Chiefs have been out of form in recent games, losing four of their last five games, with the latest being the 3-0 Soweto Derby defeat by Orlando Pirates last weekend.
That has invited criticism on co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who have been struggling to steer the Soweto giants to favourable results.
Former Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral runs through how the Amakhosi tacticians have been doing business.
A fair amount of time
"Both coaches actually had a fair amount of time, and in the beginning, without the responsibility in the first season, they served as assistants in the support team of coach [Nasreddine] Nabi," Ertugral told KickOff.
"However, experience alone will never guarantee structural clarity. At Chiefs, there must be a visible identity and consistent selection logic, because the club is always under a Lupe."
Questions will be raised
"When the performance and substitutions disrupt rhythm, like in a game against Stellenbosch [last Tuesday] or the Cup games previously, obviously, questions will be raised," the German continued.
"Turning it around requires a clear, repeatable framework that players trust under pressure. I call that 'Automatism', the relations of top players’ decisions will be in their subconscious mind.
"I always say it's like a great orchestra: everyone can play the notes, but the nuances, the relation between them, is what makes the difference," he went on.
"Without structural consistency, competing becomes extremely difficult."
Faith in Kaze and Ben Youssef
The Chiefs management has already expressed faith in the co-coaches and they are likely to finish the season at the helm.
However, as it stands, Kaze and Ben Youssef appear to have not done enough to be retained for next season, unless Amakhosi end the term strongly.