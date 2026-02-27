Former Kaizer Chiefs coach makes another surprise Durban City decision as technial team roulette at KZN club continues

Ernst Middendorp started the 2025/26 season as Durban City technical director, but a frosty relationship with coach Gavin Hunt saw him leave the club.

After Hunt parted ways with City and Sinethemba Badela coming in as coach, Middendorp returned to assume his previous role.

Badela lasted just three games, and his assistant Pitso Dladla took over the coaching reins.

Now, Middendorp has left the club for the second time this season, leaving them sixth on the Premier Soccer League table.