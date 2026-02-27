Former Kaizer Chiefs coach makes another surprise Durban City decision as technial team roulette at KZN club continues
Durban City make technical team changes again
Ernst Middendorp started the 2025/26 season as Durban City technical director, but a frosty relationship with coach Gavin Hunt saw him leave the club.
After Hunt parted ways with City and Sinethemba Badela coming in as coach, Middendorp returned to assume his previous role.
Badela lasted just three games, and his assistant Pitso Dladla took over the coaching reins.
Now, Middendorp has left the club for the second time this season, leaving them sixth on the Premier Soccer League table.
'My time at Durban City has come to an end'
“My time at Durban City FC has come to an end,” said Middendorp as per Soccer Laduma.
“As of February 2026, Durban City FC are enjoying a very positive season in the PSL, currently positioned strongly within the Top-8.
“For a newly promoted team, maintaining a consistent Top-8 position reflects strategic planning, squad balance, and collective belief.
“In addition, the club has reached the Quarter-Final stage of the Nedbank Cup, underlining the competitive spirit and ambition within the squad."
What was Middendorp's focus?
"I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute my experience and expertise to this successful journey," added the former Kaizer Chiefs coach.
"My focus was on strengthening the club’s football structure, aligning recruitment and performance processes, and providing strategic clarity.
"A key part of my contribution as Technical Director was recruiting and shaping a well-balanced squad for the first PSL season.
"The focus was on combining experience and leadership with emerging talent, ensuring positional depth, tactical flexibility, and strong character within the group," he continued.
"I sincerely wish the club continued success in the remaining 12 PSL games and further progress in the Nedbank Cup."
Durban City confirm Middendorp's departure
“Durban City FC confirms that Technical Director Ernst Middendorp has completed his short-term contract with the club, having fulfilled the specific mandate for which he was engaged," the club announced.
“Middendorp rejoined Durban City FC on 15 December 2025. His brief focused on stabilising and strengthening the club’s technical structures during a period of transition, and that mandate has now been brought to its planned conclusion.
“The club thanks Ernst Middendorp for his professionalism and commitment during his time with us and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”