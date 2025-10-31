Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt spells out his Bafana Bafana ambitions despite Hugo Broos picking his preferred successor
Broos leaving Bafana, identifies successor
Hugo Broos is set to leave his role as Bafana Bafana coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
However, the Belgian has recommended that his assistant Helman Mkhalele should replace him because "95% he thinks the same as me."
Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has responded to whether or not he fancies taking over from Broos.
Is Hunt interested in the Bafana job?
“Yeah, I’m at the right age now,” answered Hunt as per iDiski Times.
“So, in 2010 I went to the interview, we sat in the room there with people interviewing me. Obviously, they gave it to [ Carlos Alberto] Parreira.
“And in 2014, 2015, I went again for another interview. So, it was sort of ‘Okay, it’s not gonna happen’. Hugo has come in and done a brilliant job.
“And I’ve always said that a national team should be managed by an older person. He’s got a lot of experience; he knows how to accept situations," added the former Black Leopards coach.
“For me, the national team coach is the selector. You have two or three days, pulling them in, you don’t have time. I’ve also always said that the national team should be managed by the own nationality, and this is no inspection of Hugo or something.”
Hunt's glowing CV
Despite struggling to win any trophy after lifting the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League title with Bidvest Wits, Hunt's CV remains appealing.
He has claimed the PSL title four times before and has also won every major piece of silverware in the PSL like the MTN8, Carling Knockout (then known as the Telkom Knockout Cup) and the Nedbank Cup.
Also, guiding Kaizer Chiefs to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League was a big achievement for him.
What comes next?
Bafana still have the 2025 AFCON and the World Cup to compete in and that is more time for Mkhalele to continue learning and gaining international football experience as a coach.
It will then be left in SAFA's hands to choose the man they see fit to replace Broos.