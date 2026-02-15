Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt guides Stellenbosch FC to firing blanks against Singida Black Stars in woeful end to CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Stellenbosch FC wrapped up their CAF Confederation Cup Group C campaign on an uninspiring note following a 0-0 draw with Singida Black Stars at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Going into the match already out of contention for a quarter-final spot, the Maroons were playing to at least end the campaign respectably.

But they fired blanks in a match in which both teams missed a glut of clear-cut chances to justify why they failed to reach the knockouts.