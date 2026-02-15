Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt guides Stellenbosch FC to firing blanks against Singida Black Stars in woeful end to CAF Confederation Cup campaign
Stellenbosch wrap up Confed Cup business
Stellenbosch FC wrapped up their CAF Confederation Cup Group C campaign on an uninspiring note following a 0-0 draw with Singida Black Stars at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
Going into the match already out of contention for a quarter-final spot, the Maroons were playing to at least end the campaign respectably.
But they fired blanks in a match in which both teams missed a glut of clear-cut chances to justify why they failed to reach the knockouts.
Stellies anchor the standings
Sunday's result was a missed opportunity by Gavin Hunt's side to at least finish the campaign third on the table.
But they remained stuck at the bottom of the standings with five points from six games after recording one win, two draws and three defeats. They scored just two goals and conceded nine.
Singida ended in position three with the same number of points as Stellenbosch, who have an inferior goal difference.
CR Belouizdad lead the standings, while AS Otoho d'Oyo are second.
Focus on Gavin Hunt
With experienced coach Hunt having taken charge of Stellenbosch midseason when they had four points from three games, they had a good chance to reach the next round.
But under the former Kaizer Chiefs coach, the Cape Winelands side suffered two defeats and a draw.
Expectations were that Hunt would breathe life into their campaign using his experience.
Stellies left with Nedbank Cup and PSL top eight to play for
Now that Stellenbosch are out of the Confederation Cup, that would allow them time to fully focus on domestic responsibilities.
They are in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 and are fighting against relegation in the Premier Soccer League, where they are 13th with four points better than bottom-placed Magesi FC.