Ashley Cupido, Stellenbosch FC vs Singida Black Stars, February 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt guides Stellenbosch FC to firing blanks against Singida Black Stars in woeful end to CAF Confederation Cup campaign

The Cape Winelands side and their opponents from Tanzania entered this last group game with their quarter-final hopes having already been extinguished. With nothing tangible left to fight for, the fixture effectively became a dead rubber. The chance to sign off in a respectable manner was all that remained at stake, but it turned out to be a disappointing evening for both teams.

  • Singida Black Stars vs Stellenbosch FCBackpagepix

    Stellenbosch wrap up Confed Cup business

    Stellenbosch FC wrapped up their CAF Confederation Cup Group C campaign on an uninspiring note following a 0-0 draw with Singida Black Stars at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

    Going into the match already out of contention for a quarter-final spot, the Maroons were playing to at least end the campaign respectably.

    But they fired blanks in a match in which both teams missed a glut of clear-cut chances to justify why they failed to reach the knockouts.

  • Stellenbosch FC, CR Belouizdad, January 2026Backpage

    Stellies anchor the standings

    Sunday's result was a missed opportunity by Gavin Hunt's side to at least finish the campaign third on the table.

    But they remained stuck at the bottom of the standings with five points from six games after recording one win, two draws and three defeats. They scored just two goals and conceded nine.

    Singida ended in position three with the same number of points as Stellenbosch, who have an inferior goal difference.

    CR Belouizdad lead the standings, while AS Otoho d'Oyo are second.

  • Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch, January 2026Stellenbosch

    Focus on Gavin Hunt

    With experienced coach Hunt having taken charge of Stellenbosch midseason when they had four points from three games, they had a good chance to reach the next round.

    But under the former Kaizer Chiefs coach, the Cape Winelands side suffered two defeats and a draw.

    Expectations were that Hunt would breathe life into their campaign using his experience.

  • Fabio Silva and Mosa Lebusa, Kaizer Chiefs vs StellenboschBackpage

    Stellies left with Nedbank Cup and PSL top eight to play for

    Now that Stellenbosch are out of the Confederation Cup, that would allow them time to fully focus on domestic responsibilities.

    They are in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 and are fighting against relegation in the Premier Soccer League, where they are 13th with four points better than bottom-placed Magesi FC.

