Former Kaizer Chiefs boss joins Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso and Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou in PSL referee pile on after a week of controversy

AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane has become the latest high-profile figure to launch a scathing attack on the standard of officiating in the Betway Premiership.

Following a frustrating goalless draw against Magesi FC on Wednesday, the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor suggested that his Usuthu side is being unfairly targeted by match officials. The Durban-based outfit finished the clash at Princess Magogo Stadium with ten men after Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was sent off in the 70th minute, a decision that left Zwane fuming.

Reflecting on the result and the performance of the officials, Zwane stated: "We had quite a few clear-cut chances inside the box that we could have capitalised on, but again, when you are playing against the referees [it’s difficult].

"I don’t know... last week we were playing in Cape Town (against Stellenbosch, where they lost 1-0), our keeper [Darren Johnson] had the ball, he played the ball, and when the ball was 10 metres away, the referee blew the whistle for a penalty against us.

"It’s getting worse... in every game [there’s an unjust decision against us]."