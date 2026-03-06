Former Kaizer Chiefs boss joins Mamelodi Sundowns Miguel Cardoso and Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou in PSL referee pile on after a week of controversy
'When you are playing against the referees it’s difficult'
AmaZulu head coach Arthur Zwane has become the latest high-profile figure to launch a scathing attack on the standard of officiating in the Betway Premiership.
Following a frustrating goalless draw against Magesi FC on Wednesday, the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor suggested that his Usuthu side is being unfairly targeted by match officials. The Durban-based outfit finished the clash at Princess Magogo Stadium with ten men after Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya was sent off in the 70th minute, a decision that left Zwane fuming.
Reflecting on the result and the performance of the officials, Zwane stated: "We had quite a few clear-cut chances inside the box that we could have capitalised on, but again, when you are playing against the referees [it’s difficult].
"I don’t know... last week we were playing in Cape Town (against Stellenbosch, where they lost 1-0), our keeper [Darren Johnson] had the ball, he played the ball, and when the ball was 10 metres away, the referee blew the whistle for a penalty against us.
"It’s getting worse... in every game [there’s an unjust decision against us]."
Pirates' turn
In Pirates mid-week game against Polokwane City Pirates' were 2-1 up and were denied the chance to make it 3-1 was after referee Luxolo Badi first awarded the Buccaneers a penalty before he changed his mind.
With the Buccaneers having won the match anyway, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was more restrained in his reaction to the controversy.
"Look, it's very difficult in the image to see. When I see the image, it seems like the ball is touching the chest and after, the hand. But I want to put myself in the shoes of the referee; it's not easy," Ouaddou said.
"The action is too fast to see, and I don't want to blame anyone there. It's difficult to judge; it's like that.
"No, this is not my job to answer for that. For me, I'm just coaching my team and trying to play some nice football and to be ambitious for our club, for our fans," he added.
"If something has to be decided in that case, I put my trust and my confidence in the institutions to do so."
Cardoso demands VAR
Coach Miguel Cardoso insists the officials got it wrong in the build-up to Golden Arrows being awarded a penalty in their mid-week fixture as he feels there was an offside before an adjudged handball by Khuliso Mudau.
"In the end, all the situations all came against us," the 53-year-old said in his post-match interview.
"I think the referee of today, for sure, would be happy to have VAR to help him.
"He would be happy that, in the right moment, he could have seen that the penalty he gave, there was an offside before," the Sundowns head coach continued.
Last year, in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, there were also questions about Kaizer Chiefs' goal that ensured they won 2-1 enroute to ending their decade-long trophy drought.
"I would like to remember from the same side of this pitch, in the semi-final of a cup, we had a 1-meter offside that was not given against Kaizer Chiefs.
"It would have allowed us a chance to fight until the end of the game for the result, for a place in the final of the Nedbank Cup.
"It is too many mistakes. I think VAR should be a reality in the PSL as soon as possible, of course," Cardoso concluded.
VAR is here, says Gayton Mckenzie
“I can’t enjoy football anymore. I’m a super fan of football, but I can’t enjoy it, because whenever a referee makes a mistake, people look at me and ask where is VAR? We made a promise to move forward with the implementation of VAR,” Minister of Sports Gayton McKenzie said in a recent presser.
“When this discussion took place, we were told to implement VAR in South Africa could cost us as much as R80-million. Instead of rushing into the process, we met with SAFA and, together with SAFA, assembled the best referees as a technical team to evaluate all the options.
"FIFA’s head of global development, Arsene Wenger, is in advanced discussion over the offside rule, so that a player would only be offside if his entire body is ahead of the defender. How will you see that with a naked eye?” He queried.
The Government official has now confirmed that payment has been made, and soon teams in PSL will enjoy the technology which will be music to the ears of Cardoso, Zwane, Ouaddou and all the other coaches calling for its implementation.
“Football is not waiting for South Africa, luckily, you have a Minister and Deputy Minister is not slow, we’ve made sure everything is done, we’re ready, and we’ve kept our promise of VAR! In my hand here, I have the proof of payment, that the treasury has given us permission, we’ve given the money for VAR to SAFA, and they must just pay," he added.
“The department, McKenzie, can do no more. So I have kept my promise! I don’t want to hear somebody asking me where is VAR?
"I have done my bit, the DM has done her bit, we have given the money for VAR, we assembled the people, we have done the expertise. We have delivered on VAR," McKenzie concluded.