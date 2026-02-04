Goal.com
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target Neo Maema reveals plans to return to South Africa at end of Simba SC's season

The 30-year-old joined South African footballers and coaches trekking to Tanzania in a recent new trend. Signed by Fadlu Davids at Wekundu wa Msimbazi, the midfielder is now playing under Steve Barker who replaced the former Maritzburg United coach. Rushwin de Reuck is his teammate at a club that also has former PSL players like Ismael Toure and Anicet Oura.

    Maema's first club outside SA

    Neo Maema joined Simba SC from Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2025 after struggling for game time at Masandawana last season.

    The move to Simba came as Rushwin de Reuck was also making his way to the Tanzanian giants where Fadlu Davids signed the two.

    It was Maema's first time in his career to join a foreign club, with his transfer widely believed to be a permanent move and he has moved in to clear the air.

    On loan at Simba? Maema sets record straight

    Maema has come out to reveal that his move to Simba was not permanent and he is on a season-long loan from Sundowns. 

    "Well, I haven't spoken to the club directly about any other team, I only heard from my agent that there is a club that's very interested," said Maema as per SABC Sport.  

    "A lot of people aren't aware, but for me to come to Tanzania was very difficult because I had to negotiate with the club. People don't know that I'm actually on loan, I still have to go back and hear what they have to say. 

    "I'm on loan and I don't know why it wasn't disclosed. I think after this I have two options - Simba are either going to trigger or maybe we part ways. For now, I don't have an exact answer."

    Will Sundowns have space for Maema?

    Maema has made 10 appearances for Simba this season, including five in the CAF Champions League where he has a goal to his name.

    As he struggles for goals or assists, that might not look like a run which could impress Sundowns to take him back next season, even though he is playing Champions League football.

    The stint in Tanzania was meant to help him become a regular player and impress Masandawana who have, however, signed midfielders like Nuno Santos, Miguel Reisinho and Tsiki Ntsabeleng since Maema left the club.

    More time for Maeama to impress

    Simba still have 23 Tanzanian Premier League matches to play this season and that presents Maeama with more opportunity to impress if he gets playing time. 

    There are also two group games left to play, but Simba's chances of advancing to the quarter-finals appear slim as they lie bottom of Group D with just a single point, and are five points off ES Tunis in the second qualifying position.

