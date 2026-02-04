Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates transfer target Neo Maema reveals plans to return to South Africa at end of Simba SC's season

Maema has come out to reveal that his move to Simba was not permanent and he is on a season-long loan from Sundowns.

"Well, I haven't spoken to the club directly about any other team, I only heard from my agent that there is a club that's very interested," said Maema as per SABC Sport.

"A lot of people aren't aware, but for me to come to Tanzania was very difficult because I had to negotiate with the club. People don't know that I'm actually on loan, I still have to go back and hear what they have to say.

"I'm on loan and I don't know why it wasn't disclosed. I think after this I have two options - Simba are either going to trigger or maybe we part ways. For now, I don't have an exact answer."