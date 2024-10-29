Former Iraq-based striker warns ex-Mamelodi Sundowns & Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane about Iran's Esteghlal - 'They are too sensitive and it's going to be difficult for him'
The Kagiso-born tactician joined the Capital Blues along with his technical team of Maahier Davids, Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga, and Kyle Solomon.
- Mosimane warned about Esteghlal
- He joined the Iran side recently
- The SA coach is familiar with the Gulf region