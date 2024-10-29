Former Iraq-based striker warns ex-Mamelodi Sundowns & Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane about Iran's Esteghlal - 'They are too sensitive and it's going to be difficult for him'

The Kagiso-born tactician joined the Capital Blues along with his technical team of Maahier Davids, Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga, and Kyle Solomon.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mosimane warned about Esteghlal

He joined the Iran side recently

The SA coach is familiar with the Gulf region Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below