Pitso MosimaneGetty
Michael Madyira

Pitso Mosimane reprimanded by former Esteghlal star for slamming players - 'He should build a better connection with them'

P. MosimaneSouth AfricaEsteghlal vs TractorEsteghlalTractor1. DivisionPremier Soccer League

The South African's start to life in Iran was marked by a defeat, leading him to crticise his men.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mosimane had his first game in Iran on Saturday
  • Esteghlal lost that match
  • Mosimane slammed his players and has been reprimanded
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below