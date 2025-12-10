Former French Ligue and English Premier League star compares 'fantastic' Sipho Mbule to FIFA World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, but warns Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates playmaker 'If you don't respect football, football will not respect you'
The rejuvenated Mbule
Mbule is now a Bafana Bafana regular after earlier reports suggested that indiscipline had been holding him back.
Being released by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season appeared to place his career at a crossroads, raising doubts about his future.
However, Orlando Pirates handed him a lifeline, with coach Abdeslam Ouaddou showing strong belief in his ability.
Mbule has since transformed his fortunes, becoming a crucial figure in the Pirates and Bafana midfield.
His presence in the Buccaneers squad has injected fresh hope into their Premier Soccer League title ambitions.
Mbule-Zidane comparison
Ouaddou has reiterated that before he joined Pirates, he had already identified Mbule as one of the players he was eager to work with.
The midfielder was then on loan at Sekhukhune United from Mamelodi Sundowns.
The former Morocco defender went as far as comparing Mbule’s natural ability and vision to that of the legendary ex-France captain Zinedine Zidane.
He praised the Bafana Bafana star's awareness and creativity on the ball and form that has since earned the player a return to the national team.
"Look, I will be very honest with you, like you mentioned, even before I signed with Orlando Pirates, you asked me that question and straight away, I told you that one of the players that I would like to work with is Sipho Mbule," Ouaddou said on Marawa Sports Worldwide on 947.
"I was very happy to find him at Orlando Pirates, and we have to give credit to the club, to the chairmen who gave a second chance to a talent like that.
"If I have to compare him, I compare his talent with that of Zinedine Zidane. He has the talent, he has eyes in the back of his head. He can see before receiving the ball, and he can make some fantastic drills that nobody can," added the former Rennes and Fulham player.
"He had a fantastic, fantastic pre-season and we have seen the results, he went back to the national team."
Ouaddou issues a stern warning to Mbule
Ouaddou reminded Mbule of the role he can play in supporting the player's career.
He stressed that football only rewards those who respect the game and invest consistent effort.
The Moroccan tactician encouraged Mbule to maintain his high standards while warning him not to slip his game after being given a lifeline in his career.
"My advice to him is that keep working, keep working, Sipho. I am your big brother. I am your coach. I am your friend. I will support you," Ouaddou said.
"But I will be honest. If you don't respect football, football will not respect you. I will support him 100 percent as long as he is working. Never, never stop working. Keep working. You know where you come from and keep the level, keep your high level. You are a fantastic player. You are one of the best footballers on the continent.
"Don't miss this chance to stay at the high level and come back in an area that we don't want to see you. Keep working. It's the advice that I can give him," concluded Ouaddou.
What comes next?
Mbule is now heading to AFCON with Bafana, something that seemed unimaginable at the start of the year when he struggled at his previous clubs.
The continental football showpiece offers him a massive platform to showcase his talent to the world.
He has earned the trust of South Africa coach Hugo Broos, and that could see him getting valuable playing minutes during the tournament.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Mbule has positioned himself as a strong contender for Broos’ squad to North America.
However, his involvement at the World Cup will depend on whether he maintains consistent form, especially at Pirates in the coming months.