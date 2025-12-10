Former French Ligue and English Premier League star compares 'fantastic' Sipho Mbule to FIFA World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane, but warns Bafana Bafana & Orlando Pirates playmaker 'If you don't respect football, football will not respect you'

Ouaddou has reiterated that before he joined Pirates, he had already identified Mbule as one of the players he was eager to work with.

The midfielder was then on loan at Sekhukhune United from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former Morocco defender went as far as comparing Mbule’s natural ability and vision to that of the legendary ex-France captain Zinedine Zidane.

He praised the Bafana Bafana star's awareness and creativity on the ball and form that has since earned the player a return to the national team.

"Look, I will be very honest with you, like you mentioned, even before I signed with Orlando Pirates, you asked me that question and straight away, I told you that one of the players that I would like to work with is Sipho Mbule," Ouaddou said on Marawa Sports Worldwide on 947.

"I was very happy to find him at Orlando Pirates, and we have to give credit to the club, to the chairmen who gave a second chance to a talent like that.

"If I have to compare him, I compare his talent with that of Zinedine Zidane. He has the talent, he has eyes in the back of his head. He can see before receiving the ball, and he can make some fantastic drills that nobody can," added the former Rennes and Fulham player.

"He had a fantastic, fantastic pre-season and we have seen the results, he went back to the national team."