Former Danish Superliga star tells Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng not 'to go to Chelsea, Manchester City or Barcelona' but picks two ideal leagues for the Bafana Bafana starlet

The 20-year-old continues to rise after making himself a regular at Pirates and the possibility of him moving to Europe continues being mentioned.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mofokeng is now a full Bafana international

He continues being tipped to go to Europe

An ex-Chiefs star picks league that suits Mofokeng 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱