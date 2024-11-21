Former Danish Superliga star tells Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng not 'to go to Chelsea, Manchester City or Barcelona' but picks two ideal leagues for the Bafana Bafana starlet
The 20-year-old continues to rise after making himself a regular at Pirates and the possibility of him moving to Europe continues being mentioned.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Mofokeng is now a full Bafana international
- He continues being tipped to go to Europe
- An ex-Chiefs star picks league that suits Mofokeng
🟢📱