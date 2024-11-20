Relebohile Mofokeng, Bafana Bafana, November 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Hugo Broos explains why Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng is not yet ripe to start for Bafana Bafana - 'He is not a powerful player'

Africa Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaCR Belouizdad vs Orlando PiratesCR BelouizdadPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesCAF Champions LeagueSouth Africa vs South SudanSouth SudanH. BroosR. Mofokeng

South Africa played their last two 2025 Afcon qualifiers without pressure, having already qualified and the Buccaneers man was expected to start.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mofokeng made his Bafana debut in June 2024
  • He has since made five appearances all from the bench
  • Broos explains why he has yet to start Mofokeng
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱