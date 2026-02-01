Former CAF Disciplinary Committee boss defends Orlando Pirates' Irvin Khoza amid 'dictator' accusations insisting PSL chairman is 'softest person' and 'will never impose his position'

Former CAF Disciplinary Committee boss Raymond Hack has leapt to the defence of Khoza, describing him as a "the softest person."

“He is not the Iron Duke as far as family and respect for people is concerned,” Hack told iDiski Times.

“I’ve been friends with him and his lawyer for more than 25 years, and I can tell you he is the softest person I know.

“He cares about everybody, especially his family. He’s being made out to be a dictator of sorts, but the reality is that he does not talk, he listens to everybody, and once he has listened, he will give his opinion but still allow people to make up their minds.

“He will never impose his will or his position. He tells you how he sees it. Sure, he might be the Iron Duke as far as football is concerned, but what he does, he does it for others and the good of the game," added Hack who has also previously worked for SAFA.

“He does not look for glory. He does not tell people what he has done. He does not look for thank yous. I can tell you, there’s no one in football he has not helped personally, but he does not tell anyone.

“He does not follow; he leads. Other people are extremely jealous of his success, and that success is because of the person he is. What I can tell you is that if you ever wanted a friend or someone reliable in your corner, he is that someone.”