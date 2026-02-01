Former CAF Disciplinary Committee boss defends Orlando Pirates' Irvin Khoza amid 'dictator' accusations insisting PSL chairman is 'softest person' and 'will never impose his position'
Khoza at the PSL helm since 2003
Irvin Khoza is the longest-serving Premier Soccer League chairman, having been at the helm of the league since 2003.
His prolonged stay in charge has drawn mixed reactions, with some stakeholders opposed to his leadership while others remain satisfied with his stewardship.
During his tenure, the Orlando Pirates boss has overseen significant milestones that have shaped the PSL’s profile on the continent.
One of the standout moments was Mamelodi Sundowns’ triumph in the 2016 CAF Champions League, a feat that further validated the PSL as one of Africa’s strongest leagues.
Masandawana also reached the Champions League final last season to become runners-up, while Pirates’ own run to the final in 2013 helped enhance the league’s continental respect
'Dictator' accusations against Khoza
Black Leopards owner David Thidiela has accused Khoza of being'a dictator who wields 'more power than President Cyril Ramaphosa'
"This is personal. If it were not for Irvin Khoza and Mato Madlala, Black Leopards would have been very big today," Thidiela said on Game On as per KickOff.
"I'm a man who doesn’t say 'boss', I don't say 'yes, boss', I'm not used to that. I'm used to being my own person, and I don’t beg anybody for anything. I don’t need a favour from anyone; everything I have, I worked for.
"This league is run by Irvin Khoza alone. It's his, his word is final. He's a dictator, this guy. He dictated my money. I'm a shareholder, equal to him. We are equals, as far as shareholding in the League is concerned," added the Leopards boss.
"I'm not happy with them, and he knows that too. I have served under many chairmen in the Premier League, and I have never seen a chairman with such power in this country. He's got more power than Cyril Ramaphosa.
"The guy is a dictator. It's either you say yes to Irvin, or you are out, and I am not going to allow that. I am one of those who must be out of this League."
Ex-CAF Disciplinary Committee boss defends Khoza
Former CAF Disciplinary Committee boss Raymond Hack has leapt to the defence of Khoza, describing him as a "the softest person."
“He is not the Iron Duke as far as family and respect for people is concerned,” Hack told iDiski Times.
“I’ve been friends with him and his lawyer for more than 25 years, and I can tell you he is the softest person I know.
“He cares about everybody, especially his family. He’s being made out to be a dictator of sorts, but the reality is that he does not talk, he listens to everybody, and once he has listened, he will give his opinion but still allow people to make up their minds.
“He will never impose his will or his position. He tells you how he sees it. Sure, he might be the Iron Duke as far as football is concerned, but what he does, he does it for others and the good of the game," added Hack who has also previously worked for SAFA.
“He does not look for glory. He does not tell people what he has done. He does not look for thank yous. I can tell you, there’s no one in football he has not helped personally, but he does not tell anyone.
“He does not follow; he leads. Other people are extremely jealous of his success, and that success is because of the person he is. What I can tell you is that if you ever wanted a friend or someone reliable in your corner, he is that someone.”
What comes next?
It remains to be seen whether Khoza will seek another term as Premier Soccer League chairman.
However, he has already indicated that he is not keen to continue leading the league and will not stand when the next elections are held.
When he steps down, what will also be of interest is how his successor will guide the PSL in the years ahead.