Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma delighted with unpredictable PSL title - 'we’ll have to wait and see'
At the moment, it is Orlando Pirates who sit at the top of the log, having traded places in recent weeks with Mamelodi Sundowns in a gripping battle for control.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs occupy third and fourth positions, respectively, both pushing relentlessly to assert themselves firmly in the title race.
Masandawana will be in action on Sunday, and their fixture will see them level on games played with the Buccaneers among the PSL’s traditional big three, leaving Amakhosi with one game in hand. However, for the Naturena outfit, the gap to the log leaders remains significant at this stage.
The real pressure is mounting between the Sea Robbers and the Brazilians, who now have very little margin for error. Should either side slip up, it presents the other with a prime opportunity to create breathing space at the summit.
'Talking PSL title race, not just counting Sundowns’ lead'
Sibusiso Zuma expressed how delighted he is that the current PSL season is ending in an exciting and competitive fashion.
“We are really happy that at this time of the year, we are talking about the PSL race. Because usually right now we would be counting points that Sundowns are leading with 14 points or something,” Zuma told FarPost.
'The race is open'
He added that what makes it even more exciting is the tight contest, while also acknowledging the thrill of having all the big teams in the hunt for the title.
“I’m really happy that Orlando Pirates are in the race, and Kaizer Chiefs are in the race. The race is open, and it’s a great opportunity for other teams to make a move. So it’s really exciting for the South African fans. It’s going to be really exciting, with the teams neck-and-neck like this," added the Bafana legend.
'Photo-finish' ending
The now-retired forward predicted the season would end in what he described as a 'photo-finish', insisting that everyone will have to wait and see.
“It looks like it will be a photo-finish, because it’s very close right now, and these big teams are dropping points, which is making it even more thrilling. Really exciting. I think it’s going to be a head-to-head finish, and we’ll have to wait and see who comes out on top," he concluded.