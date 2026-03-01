Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma delighted with unpredictable PSL title - 'we’ll have to wait and see'

At the moment, it is Orlando Pirates who sit at the top of the log, having traded places in recent weeks with Mamelodi Sundowns in a gripping battle for control.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs occupy third and fourth positions, respectively, both pushing relentlessly to assert themselves firmly in the title race.

Masandawana will be in action on Sunday, and their fixture will see them level on games played with the Buccaneers among the PSL’s traditional big three, leaving Amakhosi with one game in hand. However, for the Naturena outfit, the gap to the log leaders remains significant at this stage.

The real pressure is mounting between the Sea Robbers and the Brazilians, who now have very little margin for error. Should either side slip up, it presents the other with a prime opportunity to create breathing space at the summit.