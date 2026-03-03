Former Al Ahly official blasts Pitso Mosimane's time in Egypt despite his impressive trophy haul - 'He did not deserve to coach Al Ahly'

Speaking via Al-Nahar channel as reported by KickOff, Saleh was blunt about his opposition to the appointment from the very beginning.

"I was one of the strongest opponents of Mosimane as Al Ahly's coach," Saleh said.

"I did not believe that a technical director from Africa, whether from Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco or Sudan, should coach Al Ahly, as Al Ahly is bigger than all the coaches working in this region. I still strongly believe that Mosimane did not deserve to coach Al Ahly."

This provocative stance highlights a lingering internal friction during Mosimane’s tenure, even as he was guiding the club to the pinnacle of African football. Before taking the reins in Egypt, the South African had already established himself as one of the continent's most respected figures, yet Saleh’s remarks point toward a specific bias regarding the profile of coach required by the Cairo heavyweights.