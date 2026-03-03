Former Al Ahly official blasts Pitso Mosimane's time in Egypt despite his impressive trophy haul - 'He did not deserve to coach Al Ahly'
Trophies galore
The ‘Jingles’ era in Cairo was defined by continental dominance, as the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss secured two CAF Champions League titles, two CAF Super Cups, and the Egyptian Cup.
However, Saleh remains unconvinced by the pedigree of the man who previously led Sundowns to four consecutive league titles.
The official’s recent comments suggest that no amount of medals could bridge the perceived gap between the club’s stature and Mosimane’s origin.
‘He didn’t deserve the job’
Speaking via Al-Nahar channel as reported by KickOff, Saleh was blunt about his opposition to the appointment from the very beginning.
"I was one of the strongest opponents of Mosimane as Al Ahly's coach," Saleh said.
"I did not believe that a technical director from Africa, whether from Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco or Sudan, should coach Al Ahly, as Al Ahly is bigger than all the coaches working in this region. I still strongly believe that Mosimane did not deserve to coach Al Ahly."
This provocative stance highlights a lingering internal friction during Mosimane’s tenure, even as he was guiding the club to the pinnacle of African football. Before taking the reins in Egypt, the South African had already established himself as one of the continent's most respected figures, yet Saleh’s remarks point toward a specific bias regarding the profile of coach required by the Cairo heavyweights.
The messy divorce revealed
The tension eventually peaked during a period of absences that Saleh claims forced the board's hand.
He detailed a breakdown in communication, stating: "Mosimane travelled for a vacation, then went to Morocco to conduct a training course, and then returned to South Africa and the team prepared for a match. Al-Khatib held a meeting with the football company and the planning committee, and there was a video call with Mosimane."
According to the former director, the relationship ended when the coach allegedly used health concerns to avoid returning to Cairo.
"We asked him to come to Egypt to play the matches, but he told us that he was sick. He felt that we were going to make a decision to dismiss him, and his response was quick: we can terminate the contract amicably, there is no problem," he added.
"Al-Khatib decided that the football company, along with Hossam Ghaly, would take responsibility for finding a new technical director, and they signed the contract with Ricardo Soares."
Mosimane's Bafana dream
Mosimane will likely be unbothered by Saleh's remarks as he recently told the SMWX podcast that his only remaining coaching dream would be to take South Africa to Africa Cup of Nations glory.
“Myself, I’m interested. That is the medal I want to close everything. That is the medal I don’t have on the continent. I would love to do that with Bafana and win AFCON; that’s the one I want,” said Mosimane.
“I’m not complaining. SAFA will put whoever is right for the job. But if you ask me today if I’d sign the contract, I’ll sign today. It means a lot to me.
"I think we are at the right time with the right generation. This generation can win AFCON."