Forget Bafana Bafana's loss to Cameroon in AFCON; 'South Africa's mindset is like Spain!' Former Real Madrid coach makes a bold claim

Bafana Bafana were among the teams that had been tipped to challenge for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) owing to their good run prior to the competition.

Forget winning bronze in the 2023 edition held in Ivory Coast, South Africa topped Group K without tasting defeat.

Before the competition, they had gone 26 matches across all competitions without a loss, and their consistency was enviable.

However, things didn't work out as anticipated; they finished second in Group B after two wins and a loss, before being sent packing by Cameroon in the Round of 16.