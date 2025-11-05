Football expert lauds Kaizer Chiefs for 'playing like a big team' against Orbit College but shares concern about Man of the Match Mduduzi Shabalala

"Kaizer Chiefs are a big team, my brother. When it comes to the brand, they are bigger than anyone. In terms of what they've achieved, they are even bigger," says the outspoken football analyst, speaking to KickOff.

"If Chiefs win in South Africa, everyone becomes happy… even children who never saw them win a trophy in previous years. That's how influential Chiefs are in every household in South Africa.

"They also played well against AS Simba and Durban City, but Simba is not okay, let's be honest. But any win is very important at Chiefs.

"The two coaches, we like it or not, are Nasreddine Nabi's assistants, so the philosophy is the same. Mduduzi Shabalala played very well against Simba and Orbit College. Also, well done to their strikers (Etiosa) Ighodaro and (Flavio) Da Silva, even though I'm yet to be convinced," Khanye continued.

“But sometimes Mdu seems to forget his task is to feed Ighodaro, he is not passing the poor guy the ball enough. Yes, Mdu is a number 10, he is supposed to score for the team I understand, but he should also supply the man.

“Yesterday, I witnessed combination plays in Chiefs’ game. What an individual brilliance by Mdu, he won the game for Kaizer Chiefs. (Asanele) Velebayi plays exactly like (Ashley) Du Preez. He brings pace.

"The second half, I give all of it to Chiefs. They showed Orbit who they are. Even (Thabo) Cele came to the party (in the) second half. They played like a big team. I take off my hat for their second-half performance at Chiefs. They had better quality compared to Orbit,” he concluded.