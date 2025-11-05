Football expert lauds Kaizer Chiefs for 'playing like a big team' against Orbit College but shares concern about Man of the Match Mduduzi Shabalala
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs boss Orbit
Kaizer Chiefs put on a show to remember as goals from Mduduzi Shabalala, who bagged a brilliant brace, Mfundo Vilakazi and Flavio Da Silva sealed a commanding 4-1 triumph over Orbit College. The visitors managed a lone response through Ayanda Lukhele, who nodded home a well-placed cross from Yanga Madiba.
The emphatic win has had Amakhosi supporters across South Africa beaming with pride, their Premier Soccer League title hopes reignited by a performance full of attacking intent and confidence.
With momentum building and the Glamour Boys riding a wave of hype, former Glamour Boys star Junior Khanye has added his voice to the conversation, weighing in on the team’s display against the Mswenko Boys and singling out Man of the Match Shabalala for both praise and concern.
- Backpage
Khanye praises Chiefs, but shares Shabalala concern
"Kaizer Chiefs are a big team, my brother. When it comes to the brand, they are bigger than anyone. In terms of what they've achieved, they are even bigger," says the outspoken football analyst, speaking to KickOff.
"If Chiefs win in South Africa, everyone becomes happy… even children who never saw them win a trophy in previous years. That's how influential Chiefs are in every household in South Africa.
"They also played well against AS Simba and Durban City, but Simba is not okay, let's be honest. But any win is very important at Chiefs.
"The two coaches, we like it or not, are Nasreddine Nabi's assistants, so the philosophy is the same. Mduduzi Shabalala played very well against Simba and Orbit College. Also, well done to their strikers (Etiosa) Ighodaro and (Flavio) Da Silva, even though I'm yet to be convinced," Khanye continued.
“But sometimes Mdu seems to forget his task is to feed Ighodaro, he is not passing the poor guy the ball enough. Yes, Mdu is a number 10, he is supposed to score for the team I understand, but he should also supply the man.
“Yesterday, I witnessed combination plays in Chiefs’ game. What an individual brilliance by Mdu, he won the game for Kaizer Chiefs. (Asanele) Velebayi plays exactly like (Ashley) Du Preez. He brings pace.
"The second half, I give all of it to Chiefs. They showed Orbit who they are. Even (Thabo) Cele came to the party (in the) second half. They played like a big team. I take off my hat for their second-half performance at Chiefs. They had better quality compared to Orbit,” he concluded.
- Backpage
Khanye and Kaze see eye to eye on Shabalala
Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze also weighed in during the post-match press conference, offering constructive advice to Shabalala. The 21-year-old was praised for his potential but reminded that growth is a process.
Kaze highlighted several areas where Shabalala still needs refinement, particularly in delivering consistent end-product, goals and assists, in the final third. He also urged the young star to be more decisive inside the box, cautioning against excessive touches that can slow down attacking momentum. With national team duties on the horizon, Kaze’s words serve as both encouragement and a roadmap for Shabalala’s continued development.
- Backpagepix
What next for Chiefs?
With the Glamour Boys sitting pretty in a favourable league position, they have time on their side to shift their focus to continental duties as the CAF Confederation Cup beckons. The Soweto giants are gearing up for their Group D opener away to Egyptian outfit Al Masry on the weekend of 23 November, a clash that promises intensity and tactical intrigue.
Just days later, Amakhosi will return to home soil to host Zamalek in Johannesburg on 30 November, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter under the lights.