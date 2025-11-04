Buzzing Kaizer Chiefs leapfrog Orlando Pirates and go joint-top of the Premier Soccer League with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after thrilling win over Orbit College

Returning to Kaizer Chiefs’ starting line-up, Thabiso Monyane made an instant impact, darting down the right and whipping in a cross that Mduduzi Shabalala buried to open the scoring, just four minutes into the contest.

Chiefs controlled the rhythm early, with Asanele Velebayi and Mfundo Vilakazi stretching Orbit College’s defence wide and driving at the full-backs with intent. While, the Umswenko Boys struggled to get going, and Monnapule Saleng, Saturday’s standout, was kept quiet by a disciplined Amakhosi backline. The Glamour Boys’ dominance was rewarded as they took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Chiefs came out firing after the break, nearly doubling their lead when Etiosa Ighodaro broke free but sent his chip just over the bar. Monyane followed up with a deflected effort that came close to marking his first goal for the club. The pressure stayed with the Glamour Boys, who dominated the attacking exchanges while the visitors struggled to respond.

On the hour mark, Shabalala struck again, securing his brace and stretching Chiefs’ advantage to 2-0. Orbit pulled one back through Ayanda Lukhele, who ghosted in behind the defence to nod home from close range. But the comeback was short-lived, as Vilakazi unleashed a brilliant left-footed strike to restore Amakhosi’s two-goal cushion and seal a 3-1 lead.

Substitute Flavio da Silva put the final stamp on a dominant Chiefs performance, slotting home to seal a 4-1 victory and wrap up a near-perfect night for the Glamour Boys. The victory propelled Chiefs into second place on the PSL table, level on 22 points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Orbit College, meanwhile, slipped down to 12th as their search for consistency continues.