Buzzing Kaizer Chiefs leapfrog Orlando Pirates and go joint-top of the Premier Soccer League with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after thrilling win over Orbit College
Chiefs in fine form
Returning to Kaizer Chiefs’ starting line-up, Thabiso Monyane made an instant impact, darting down the right and whipping in a cross that Mduduzi Shabalala buried to open the scoring, just four minutes into the contest.
Chiefs controlled the rhythm early, with Asanele Velebayi and Mfundo Vilakazi stretching Orbit College’s defence wide and driving at the full-backs with intent. While, the Umswenko Boys struggled to get going, and Monnapule Saleng, Saturday’s standout, was kept quiet by a disciplined Amakhosi backline. The Glamour Boys’ dominance was rewarded as they took a 1-0 lead into the break.
Chiefs came out firing after the break, nearly doubling their lead when Etiosa Ighodaro broke free but sent his chip just over the bar. Monyane followed up with a deflected effort that came close to marking his first goal for the club. The pressure stayed with the Glamour Boys, who dominated the attacking exchanges while the visitors struggled to respond.
On the hour mark, Shabalala struck again, securing his brace and stretching Chiefs’ advantage to 2-0. Orbit pulled one back through Ayanda Lukhele, who ghosted in behind the defence to nod home from close range. But the comeback was short-lived, as Vilakazi unleashed a brilliant left-footed strike to restore Amakhosi’s two-goal cushion and seal a 3-1 lead.
Substitute Flavio da Silva put the final stamp on a dominant Chiefs performance, slotting home to seal a 4-1 victory and wrap up a near-perfect night for the Glamour Boys. The victory propelled Chiefs into second place on the PSL table, level on 22 points with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. Orbit College, meanwhile, slipped down to 12th as their search for consistency continues.
The MVP
Asanele Velebayi caught the eye with a lively display down the left, but it was Shabalala who stole the spotlight for the men in Black and Gold. Full of energy and intent, he capped off a standout performance with a well-taken brace, sealing his status as Chiefs’ top performer on the night.
The big loser
The visitors struggled to make their presence felt, offering little in the opening half as if they were yet to arrive at the FNB Stadium. After the break, they showed flashes of intent, winning a few duels and getting a goal back.
Weekend off, continental focus on
The Glamour Boys will sit out this weekend’s action as the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals take centre stage: Richards Bay host Orlando Pirates on Saturday, while Golden Arrows face Marumo Gallants on Sunday.
With domestic duties paused, Amakhosi turn their attention to continental competition, gearing up for their CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener away to Al Masry on the weekend of 23 November, before welcoming Zamalek to Johannesburg on 30 November.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐