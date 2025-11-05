'Unbelievable' Mduduzi Shabalala lauded after brace against Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College but advised where to improve as Cedric Kaze confirms another national team call-up for in-form Kaizer Chiefs' starlet

Kaizer Chiefs beat Orbit College 4-1 in the South African top-tier, with Mduduzi Shabalala winning the Man of the Match Award owing to his performance.

The Bafana Bafana international assisted once and claimed a brace with another in-form striker, Flavio Silva, getting his name on the score sheet against Monnapule Saleng's Mswenko Boys.

Ayanda Lukhele scored the Premier Soccer League newbies' only goal after heading in Yanga Madiba's cross.

Despite his display, Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze has now opened up on where to improve for the South Africa international who is part of the national team that will play Zambia in the forthcoming friendly game.