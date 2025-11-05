'Unbelievable' Mduduzi Shabalala lauded after brace against Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College but advised where to improve as Cedric Kaze confirms another national team call-up for in-form Kaizer Chiefs' starlet
Chiefs go second after huge win
Kaizer Chiefs beat Orbit College 4-1 in the South African top-tier, with Mduduzi Shabalala winning the Man of the Match Award owing to his performance.
The Bafana Bafana international assisted once and claimed a brace with another in-form striker, Flavio Silva, getting his name on the score sheet against Monnapule Saleng's Mswenko Boys.
Ayanda Lukhele scored the Premier Soccer League newbies' only goal after heading in Yanga Madiba's cross.
Despite his display, Amakhosi co-coach Cedric Kaze has now opened up on where to improve for the South Africa international who is part of the national team that will play Zambia in the forthcoming friendly game.
Kaze advises Shabalala on what to work on
“I believe a player like Shabalala is a player that has a very big margin of progression,” the tactician told the media in his post-match interview.
“He is still 21 years old, and he can improve in so many areas.
"One of them is that as a number 10, he needs to contribute more in the areas that he is supposed to help, which means goals and assists," Kaze added.
“Sometimes it is about finding the right decisions and the right pass.
"There were moments in the past when he got inside the box, he was taking more touches than needed, but it’s something that we are correcting every day," Kaze concluded.
Chiefs striker rewarded with a national team call-up
Striker Silva has been making an impact when called upon. He has so far scored four goals in five outings for the Glamour Boys.
Kaze has revealed that the forward's fine form has seen him get into the Guinea-Bissau squad, preparing to play against Inacio Miguel's national team in the forthcoming international friendly game.
“About the players that are going to the national team, Flavio Silva also got a call-up from the national team,” Kaze confirmed.
“They play a friendly game against Angola, I believe. He has been called up. It’s very good for him, for the team. And he’s a player who is getting his confidence back. He’s in a good moment.”
“When a foreigner gets a call-up, you know you have done well with your homework in terms of recruitment," he added.
Is it time for Chiefs to win the league?
Amakhosi are currently level on points with defending Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns after 11 games.
The recent showings can be attributed to the signings made in the off-season transfer window, but again, it underlines their seriousness in getting back to the helm of the PSL football.
Well, it is still early to say whether Chiefs will win the league or not, but what is evident is the improvement they have made domestically and abroad, where they have made the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.