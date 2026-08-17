Foolishness and a snubbed handshake: an old rivalry reignites against Neymar

Vasco da Gama and Santos met at the São Januário stadium yesterday, Sunday, and the fixture carried a subplot all of its own: Thiago Mendes against Neymar.

The two captains go back years, their history littered with disputes and misunderstandings. It flared up again during Santos' 3-0 win, when the pair found themselves tangled in yet another confrontation on the pitch.

According to the ge.globo network, Thiago Mendes refused to shake Neymar's hand before kick-off. The Santos star was then left fuming by a first-half foul from the Vasco midfielder.

Minutes later, the two squared up and argued fiercely. Neymar dropped to the ground claiming Mendes had touched his face, and several players rushed in to stop the row from boiling over into a brawl.

At half-time, Neymar branded the Vasco captain "a fool" in an interview, dredging up an old incident from their days in France that many see as the root of their feud.

Santos star Neymar said: "He is always the one who starts the problems, and always wants to pretend to be tough, it is always like this. With all due respect, he is a fool. He once caused me an injury when I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and today he promised me he would do it again. Let's see if he is man enough to injure me again."

Thiago hit back: "This is normal, it's football, and everyone defends their team. I only asked for a bit of respect. During his celebration, he asked our fans to be quiet. I did not say anything excessive, and he did not respect me."

He added: "The match was almost Neymar's match alone. The referee, Rafael Rodrigo Klein, was blowing his whistle only in his favour. At no point did he blow it in our favour. But we can't do anything about it, we came out of the match with a defeat."