Flick's decision has infuriated a Barcelona star

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski looked disappointed after being substituted at half-time during Wednesday’s clash with Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona went down 2-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid.

The dismissal of teammate Pau Cubarsi forced manager Hansi Flick to reshuffle his tactics at the break.

At the interval, Flick replaced both Lewandowski and the injured Pedri, opting for Marcus Rashford as a lone striker in a tactical switch designed to protect Barcelona’s slim hopes of progression.