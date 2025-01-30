Flemming Berg's Clearout Continues! One of Pitso Mosimane's key players at Mamelodi Sundowns follows Thembinkosi Lorch, Rushine De Reuck and Lesiba Nku through Masandawana's exit door
The Tshwane giants continue to trim down coach Miguel Cardoso and the experienced midfielder is the lately player to leave the club.
- Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in PSL
- Three senior players have left Masandawana in January
- The latest player to leave was not in Cardoso's plans