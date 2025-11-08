‘Flavio da Silva is Victor Osimhen from Temu! It’s like comparing a Fiat Uno to a Ferrari, but he is better than Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa; Orbit Collage will make Kaizer Chiefs think their players are stars’ - Fans

Bura Nogueira, a Guinea-Bissau teammate of Flavio Silva, has likened the Kaizer Chiefs forward to Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.
That has attracted interest from fans and GOAL runs through what they have been saying on social media.
They have gone to far this time comparing him to Victor Osimhen. That's like comparing a Fiat Uno turbo to a Ferrari - Mabongela Tolo
This one, how can you compare chalk and cheese - Jerry Maleka
He is better than Mabasa - Mqondisi Ziyane
Don't ever disrespect Mabasa like that! Let's see if this Flavour guy will score more than 10 goals at the end of the season - Peter Deepfella Mafumisi
We can have that topic after he scores hat-trick 🤣🤞- PapaBotlhale Phenyo Maimela
Chiefs even praised Gonzalez, they praise anything - Ntobeko E Zungu