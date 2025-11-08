‘Flavio da Silva is Victor Osimhen from Temu! It’s like comparing a Fiat Uno to a Ferrari, but he is better than Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa; Orbit Collage will make Kaizer Chiefs think their players are stars’ - Fans

The former Portugal junior international has hit top form for Amakhosi and that has drawn comparisons with the Nigeria and Galatasaray forward. This comes after Da Silva has scored four goals in five Premier Soccer League games for Amakhosi. His goal-scoring exploits come as the Soweto giants have been looking for a prolific scorer, the type of player they have been struggling to find.