Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

‘Flavio da Silva is Victor Osimhen from Temu! It’s like comparing a Fiat Uno to a Ferrari, but he is better than Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa; Orbit Collage will make Kaizer Chiefs think their players are stars’ - Fans

The former Portugal junior international has hit top form for Amakhosi and that has drawn comparisons with the Nigeria and Galatasaray forward. This comes after Da Silva has scored four goals in five Premier Soccer League games for Amakhosi. His goal-scoring exploits come as the Soweto giants have been looking for a prolific scorer, the type of player they have been struggling to find.

Bura Nogueira, a Guinea-Bissau teammate of Flavio Silva, has likened the Kaizer Chiefs forward to Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

That has attracted interest from fans and GOAL runs through what they have been saying on social media.

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit CollegeBackpage

    Orbit deceived Chiefs fans

    Orbit Collage will make you think your players are stars 😂😂😂😂 - Mario Mpofu
  • Sihle Nduli of Orlando Pirates and Siyabulela Mabele of Orbit CollegeBackpagepix

    But Bucs struggled against Orbit

    But Pirates struggled to score more than two goals against Orbit College 🤣 - Mosha Mahlaba
  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Yes, Da Silva is like Osimhen

    Yes his style of play is like Victor if you know football I'm sure you will agree with this guy - Phenomenalsiya Noholoza
  • Flavio da Silva, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    Osimhen from Temu 😂

    Victor Osimhen from Temu - Jon Sinner
  • Flavio Silva, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Da Silva disappeared in other games


    He was no way to be found against Siwelele, Sundowns and Sekhukhune 😅😂🤣🤣 - Thwau
  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-AFRICA-QUALIFIER-LES-NGAAFP

    Comparing a Fiat Uno turbo to a Ferrari

    They have gone to far this time comparing him to Victor Osimhen. That's like comparing a Fiat Uno turbo to a Ferrari - Mabongela Tolo

  • Victor Osimhen, Nigeria, August 2025Backpage

    Comparing chalk and cheese

    This one, how can you compare chalk and cheese - Jerry Maleka

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpage

    Da Silva better than Mabasa

    He is better than Mabasa - Mqondisi Ziyane

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Don't ever disrespect Mabasa like that!

    Don't ever disrespect Mabasa like that! Let's see if this Flavour guy will score more than 10 goals at the end of the season - Peter Deepfella Mafumisi

  • Flavio da Silva and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Da Silva should score a hat-trick first

    We can have that topic after he scores hat-trick 🤣🤞-  PapaBotlhale Phenyo Maimela

  • Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrateBackpagepix

    Chiefs praise anything

    Chiefs even praised Gonzalez, they praise anything - Ntobeko E Zungu

