'I was looking into the eyes of a dead person' - Fiorentina's Robin Gosens opens up on terrifying moment team-mate Edoardo Bove suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during Serie A clash E. Bove R. Gosens Fiorentina Serie A

Fiorentina defender Robin Gosens opened up on the terrifying experience of watching fellow team-mate Edoardo Bove collapse after a cardiac arrest.