Terrible scenes as Fiorentina’s Edoardo Bove collapses on the pitch during Inter Milan clash as Serie A game is suspended and players are left in tears
Fiorentina's Serie A clash with Inter Milan has been suspended after La Viola midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the field in the 15th minute.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fiorentina's Bove collapses on the field
- Players and officials cover midfielder
- La Viola's clash against Inter Milan suspended