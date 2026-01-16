'We are finished!' - Chelsea fans fume at 'LinkedIn manager' Liam Rosenior as reports claim new boss doesn't wear gloves so 'players can hear him applaud'

It is still far too early to pass judgement on Rosenior, but some of his antics have puzzled those in the stands. According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea players were “ushered into a private room to participate in a Lego-building competition” following the arrival of their new boss.

Rosenior is big on “team-bonding ideas” and wants to work with a happy camp. He is said to appreciate that “footballers are not fond of long meetings, and that they can be dreadfully dull if you delve too much into tactical talk”. With that in mind, he tries to keep “group gatherings short and sweet”.

His door at Chelsea’s Cobham training facility is said to be “forever open”, with players actively encouraged to drop in for individual talks. Rosenior is “not dictatorial” and “pushes players for their take before setting a tactical plan”, as they are the ones that have to execute it.

The Mail adds that the Blues’ new head coach has “not shied from packing on the PDA with players as he is the arm-around-the-shoulders type – an affectionate approach which is said to have been appreciated by Chelsea’s young group already”. Rosenior is of the opinion that he will earn respect by showing plenty himself.

