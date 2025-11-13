Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa opens up on ‘painful’ reality of being repeatedly overlooked for the Bafana Bafana squad by Hugo Broos
Mabasa’s exclusion
Tshegofatso Mabasa has featured in nine matches across all competitions in the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season, finding the back of the net four times for Orlando Pirates.
The Bloemfontein-born star has shown remarkable consistency regardless of the fierce competition on Buccaneers’ turf, where every player battles to impress whenever Abdeslam Ouaddou rotates the squad to test its depth.
Yet, Mabasa’s repeated national team omissions stretch back years, even though he recently received a preliminary call-up during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. His exclusion continues to raise eyebrows, given his proven form and determination.
As the Africa Cup of Nations draws near, Mabasa continues to be a name that the South African football fraternity longs to see representing the Men’s national team.
‘It is very painful’
Speaking to IDiski Times, Mabasa opened up about the emotional toll of being overlooked, but remained hopeful that he will eventually get his chance to represent Bafana.
“It is very painful because I generally make the preliminary squads,” said Mabasa.
“But I am just unfortunate never to make the cut for the final one. I still believe my chance will come, though. I am inspired by the example of Sipho Mbule, who has made it back into the squad.”
AFCON remains a dream Mabasa hopes to turn into reality
With just a few weeks remaining before Bafana take the stage in the prestigious international tournament, Mabasa hopes he will have enough time to convince the 73-year-old coach, as representing his country in the competition remains a lifelong dream.
“It is definitely a dream,” he said.
“I grew up watching the tournament, and I have a memory of watching Benni McCarthy doing his thing, and it made me want to be a part of that one day. I am hopeful, and I know it will happen if I keep on doing my work at the club.”
“I learnt from my time at Sekhukhune to be patient and wait for my chance. I look at Evidence [Makgopa] and I realise that if you work diligently, the selectors will eventually recognise you,” explained Mabasa.
What comes next for Mabasa?
While the Mayfair team prepares for their next assignment against Chippa United on November 25, Mabasa knows the challenge that lies ahead.
He will have to fight his way back into Ouaddou’s starting line up and, by all means, avoid any setbacks that could derail his campaign to finally earn a place in the continental showpiece.
And he will be hopeful to lift another cup when they take on Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout Cup final.
With the tournament fast approaching, the Bucs star will need to make every game count to remind fans and Broos why he claimed the Golden Boot during the 2023/24 season.