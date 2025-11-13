Orlando Pirates forward Tshegofatso Mabasa opens up on ‘painful’ reality of being repeatedly overlooked for the Bafana Bafana squad by Hugo Broos

Tshegofatso Mabasa has featured in nine matches across all competitions in the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season, finding the back of the net four times for Orlando Pirates.

The Bloemfontein-born star has shown remarkable consistency regardless of the fierce competition on Buccaneers’ turf, where every player battles to impress whenever Abdeslam Ouaddou rotates the squad to test its depth.

Yet, Mabasa’s repeated national team omissions stretch back years, even though he recently received a preliminary call-up during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. His exclusion continues to raise eyebrows, given his proven form and determination.

As the Africa Cup of Nations draws near, Mabasa continues to be a name that the South African football fraternity longs to see representing the Men’s national team.