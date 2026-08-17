FIFA sack chief operating officer Kevin Lamour after he criticised Gianni Infantino’s plans to sell part of World Cup to investors

The hierarchy at FIFA has been rocked by the sudden departure of chief operating officer Lamour, who has left his position following a total breakdown in his working relationship with president Infantino.

The exit, which was confirmed on August 17, 2026, follows a series of explosive statements in which Lamour accused the governing body's leadership of a lack of transparency. The dispute centers on the now-abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, a project that sought to transform how the world's most prestigious football tournament is funded and managed.

In a formal statement addressing the situation, a spokesperson for the governing body confirmed the news to the media, stating: "FIFA can confirm that the working relationship between FIFA and Kevin Lamour as FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer has ended on 17 August 2026. FIFA thanks Kevin for his two years of service and wishes him the best of luck for the future. No further comment will be made on the matter."