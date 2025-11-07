FIFA comes hard on Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi with heavy fine after red card incident in 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe
FIFA go after Mbokazi
Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was shown a red during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in October.
It was the Orlando Pirates centre-back's first dismissal in his international career.
The incident occurred late in the second half after a reckless tussle with the Warriors attacker Tawanda Maswanhise as Bafana grew frustrated by a goalless affair.
FIFA has come in to take disciplinary action against Mbokazi. The global football governing body cited “unsporting behaviour” in charging the Pirates star.
- Backpage
What are the sanctions Mbokazi has been slapped with
According to FIFA, Mbokazi has been charged due to an incident described as "Misconduct of players and officials, unsporting behaviour towards an opponent or a person other than a match official."
That is enforced by Article 14, Article 14.1.b of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.
That has attracted a R108,000 fine on Mbokazi and a one-match ban, and he served that suspension by not featuring in Bafana's final qualifying match against Rwanda.
Zimbabwe forward Knowledge Musona has also received similar punishment from the world football governing body after being red-carded in the same match.
- Backpage
Lesson for Mbokazi
FIFA's decision on Mbokazi could serve as a rude reminder for the 20-year-old defender to control himself on the pitch during emotionally charged games.
With Bafana preparing for the 2025 AFCON finals and the World Cup, emotional composure will be needed in some Bafana players.
Mbokazi’s response to FIFA's action on him could define his maturity and readiness for the demands of international football, especially at the global stage.
That also applies to club football when he is doing duty for Pirates.
- Backpage
What comes next?
With Bafana set to take part at AFCON and the World Cup in the next seven months, Mbokazi would be determined to maintain his top form as he eyes going to both tournaments.
This is a player who has cemented his place as a regular starter for club and country.
There are crucial lessons he could learn from the dip in form suffered by teammate Relebohile Mofokeng this season and would be intent on avoiding a similar slump.
With his growing influence in the Bafana Bafana setup, Mbokazi knows that maintaining peak performance could define his future as Bafana coach Hugo Broos tips him to go to Europe in the near future.