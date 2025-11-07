FIFA comes hard on Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi with heavy fine after red card incident in 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi was shown a red during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in October.

It was the Orlando Pirates centre-back's first dismissal in his international career.

The incident occurred late in the second half after a reckless tussle with the Warriors attacker Tawanda Maswanhise as Bafana grew frustrated by a goalless affair.

FIFA has come in to take disciplinary action against Mbokazi. The global football governing body cited “unsporting behaviour” in charging the Pirates star.