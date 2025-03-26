Fifa Club World Cup, potential Caf Champions League final between Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns - Bafana Bafana's rise in Africa & SA football's tears of joy!

GOAL looks at the moments that bring tears of joy to South African football fans this year, zooming into Fifa Club World Cup and Bafana Bafana.

The football script writer has clearly chosen to make South African football the main character, at least for now, as the Gods of the beautiful game are clearly smiling upon Mzansi.

Bafana Bafana are in pole position to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup as they dominate their group while there is the mid-year Fifa Club World Cup where South Africa will be represented by Mamelodi Sundowns and Rhulani Mokwena. Youngster Relebohile Mofokeng's rise has been nothing but incredible as the 20-year-old has assumed the role of being Orlando Pirates and Bafana's golden boy and star player.

That's not all - Mzansi stand a chance to become one of the select countries to see two teams from the same federation going toe to toe in the Caf Champions League as Sundowns and the Buccaneers are the flag bearers.

Article continues below

Join GOAL as we zoom into the moments that bring joy to South African football.