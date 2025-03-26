Laughing all the way to the bank! Mamelodi Sundowns to walk away with whopping R174 million as participation fee at 2025 Fifa Club World Cup
Masandawana get a major cash boost for competing in the global tournament in North America, which will help them continue their dominance in the PSL.
- Sundowns guaranteed R174 million
- Brazilians to play Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense & Ulsan
- Next is Nedbank Cup last-eight clash against Babina Noko