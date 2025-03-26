Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Laughing all the way to the bank! Mamelodi Sundowns to walk away with whopping R174 million as participation fee at 2025 Fifa Club World Cup

FIFA Club World CupMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedCupAl Ahly SCWydad CasablancaEsperanceBorussia DortmundUlsan HD FCFluminenseM. Cardoso

Masandawana get a major cash boost for competing in the global tournament in North America, which will help them continue their dominance in the PSL.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns guaranteed R174 million
  • Brazilians to play Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense & Ulsan
  • Next is Nedbank Cup last-eight clash against Babina Noko
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match