Fifa Club World Cup: Mamelodi Sundowns won't play Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, but what's in store for defending PSL champions & Caf Champions League hopefuls ahead of draw?

Join GOAL as we explore the wonders and possibilities that lie ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns as the much-awaited Fifa Club World Cup is set in motion.

The much-anticipated inaugural draw for the revamped Fifa Club World Cup will take place on Thursday, December 5, in Miami, and it's set to be a spectacle unlike any we've seen before.

This competition is poised to look very different from its previous format, and Fifa have ensured that the football icon Lionel Messi will be at the heart of the action. For the Confederation of African Football (Caf), this edition marks a historic milestone as Africa will be represented by four teams for the very first time, one of which will be the defending Premier Soccer League champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The previous version of the Club World Cup featured seven teams from the six Fifa confederations, playing a total of seven matches over 11 days at a single host location.

This time around, 32 teams will converge on the United States, vying for the prestigious title of the world’s greatest club team, representing the last four years of football excellence. A thrilling 63 matches will unfold across 28 action-packed days.

Mamelodi Sundowns, under the leadership of the outspoken head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, now have a golden opportunity to make their mark on the global stage.

As they prepare to face the titans of Europe and South America in the early rounds of the competition in the next edition, set for mid-2025, promises to be a defining moment in the club's journey. Join GOAL as we reflect on Masandawana's remarkable rise and explore the exciting possibilities that await them in the new-look Fifa Club World Cup.