FCSB and Bafana Bafana defender Siyabonga Ngezana's injury saga drags on - 'What do we do, tie him to the bed?'
- FCSB
Ngezana's knee injury
The curious case of Siyabonga Ngezana is threatening to derail both FCSB’s title charge and South Africa’s World Cup preparations.
The 28-year-old defender, who has been a revelation in Romania since swapping Kaizer Chiefs for the Red and Blue, has not featured since a Europa League clash against Turkish giants Fenerbahce in January.
A meniscus injury has kept him sidelined, but it is his reported refusal to go under the knife that has sparked a major standoff in Bucharest.
- SAFA
Terrified of missing the World Cup
Reports in Romania suggest the Bafana Bafana international is terrified that a surgical procedure will rule him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Despite the club's medical staff potentially favouring a more permanent solution, Ngezana is prioritising natural recovery in a desperate bid to be fit for Bafana's first World Cup match against Mexico on June 11.
The defender was part of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad in Morocco and views the global showpiece as the pinnacle of his career.
- FCSB
Standoff in Bucharest
The administrative board at FCSB has found itself in an impossible position regarding their star asset. While the club's season reaches a critical juncture, they are powerless to force the player into a medical procedure he does not want.
The hierarchy has now publicly addressed the friction, acknowledging that while the injury persists, the player's autonomy over his own body remains the final word in this increasingly complicated medical drama.
FCSB president of the administrative board Mihai Stoica laid bare the frustration of the situation when explaining the club's stance.
"We cannot force a footballer to accept an intervention if he believes he should not accept it.
"We cannot do something like that; we have no way. What do we do, tie him to the bed?" Stoica recently said about Ngezana, according to a report in KickOff.
- BackPagePix
World Cup dreams at risk
Ngezana’s gamble is a massive one. By avoiding surgery, he risks missing the entire remainder of the Romanian SuperLiga campaign if the meniscus does not heal correctly through conservative treatment.
This would leave Hugo Broos with a difficult decision regarding his selection for the national team, as a lack of match fitness could be just as damaging to Ngezana’s World Cup hopes as a period of post-surgical rehabilitation.
As FCSB prepare to host FC Universitatea Cluj at the National Arena this Saturday, Ngezana remains a spectator.
It remains to be seen if Ngezana will stick to his decision or eventually opt for the surgery route in time to recover for the 2026/27 campaign.
For now, the "Red and Blue" must navigate their domestic and European commitments without their South African pillar, while Bafana Bafana fans wait anxiously for a resolution to this high-stakes medical stalemate.