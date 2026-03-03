The curious case of Siyabonga Ngezana is threatening to derail both FCSB’s title charge and South Africa’s World Cup preparations.

The 28-year-old defender, who has been a revelation in Romania since swapping Kaizer Chiefs for the Red and Blue, has not featured since a Europa League clash against Turkish giants Fenerbahce in January.

A meniscus injury has kept him sidelined, but it is his reported refusal to go under the knife that has sparked a major standoff in Bucharest.